Kentucky Softball Power vs. Wisconsin Champion Delivers Early Statement

Last week, two major high school softball powers met up for a friendly at Assumption Green in Louisville, Kentucky. It was kind of a Kentucky vs. Wisconsin on the diamond deal.

Early-Season Clash Brings Championship Pedigree to Louisville

No, it wasn’t billed as that, and no, neither program is ranked nationally. We’ll leave that to the plethora of Texas schools inundating the rankings list, and to Orange Beach High School (Orange Beach, Alabama), ranked No. 1 in the country. I once got a horrific sunburn on the white sand of Orange Beach. And I actually left the game at Assumption Green with a minor sunburn, lol.

Assumption Green is where the superpower of Kentucky girls' high school sports hosts many of its contests. We’re talking about Louisville’s Assumption High School, of course.

The defending state champion Rockets met the defending Wisconsin Division 2 state champion Lady Vikings on a warm 77-degree Bluegrass day, with a whipping wind in full effect.

Why were these teams meeting up? Why not? Both want to face strong competition early in the year. You know, that “It’ll make us much better come postseason” reasoning, which is solid-ground reasoning.

“We always want to play the best competition, especially early in the season,” said fourth-year Assumption coach Suzanne Greenwood. “That exposes what we need to work on, what we're doing well, and just like where our kids are.”

For Denmark, the journey south is a yearly barometric ritual.

“So coming here and playing good competition for us — this is our first game — it kind of can tell us where we're at and what we need to work on and build off of,” commented Denmark coach Todd O’Brien. “It's a good starter for us.”

The game was close until Denmark pitcher Brynn DeLarwelle began to struggle — again, it was the Vikings’ first game — and junior Shaelyn Kraschnewski took over in the circle. Kraschnewski also couldn’t find consistency.

Freshman Pitcher Maddie Wood Shines in Complete-Game Gem

Conversely, Assumption freshman pitcher Maddie Wood threw a complete game, striking out 11, while throwing 111 pitches.

“We're still learning what she can and can't do, how far she can go,” Greenwood said. “This is actually the first time she's pitched a full game…she is a super hard worker. She's got a great attitude. She's come to the system and adopted it. We're thrilled that she's at Assumption.”

Epic pitching can go a long way, to be sure. But O’Brien felt it was the Rocket bats that held them captive, requiring the Vikings to match the Assumption swings and run-scoring pace.

Assumption’s Young Lineup Shows Explosive Potential

“Their hitters were the difference,” he stated. “In Wisconsin, we don't have a lineup like that where every batter is putting it in play and swinging the bat as hard as they are. And those two slappers they had were pretty good.”

Kraschnewski is a Viking starting pitcher and mans first base, too. She collected a hit and RBI in her two at-bats. Right fielder Addison Pinchart provided the offense for Denmark, jacking a homer and going 2-3 with two runs batted in.

Denmark Tested Early, Rebounds with Strong Weekend Response

Denmark regrouped and prevailed in a Saturday matchup against Oldham County, last year’s Kentucky Eighth Region champion and a state tournament qualifier. The Vikings are ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin’s Division 2, and seemingly poised to repeat as state champions.

“…a glance at Denmark’s roster suggests it could be right back here in 2026 to defend its title, although its sectional likely again will be loaded and it will have to contend with a quality FVL (Fox Valley Lutheran) squad,” reported the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “The Vikings have their two star pitchers back in (Maggie) Frank and Kraschnewski. The two are part of five returning players who started in the title game.”

Rockets Balancing Youth, Leadership in Title Defense Pursuit

Assumption lost nine players to graduation but returns some talented players along with a sprinkling of freshmen.

“Even though we lost a lot last year, we have a lot of young girls that definitely need those reps and that experience,” Greenwood said. “To be thrown into the pressure cooker a little bit. Right now, we probably have 12 girls vying for nine spots. We have some girls that we're trying to rotate in and out to see what they can do. Because once we come back from spring break, that's when it starts locking in, and a challenging schedule starts.”

A freshman, a sophomore and a junior highlighted Thursday’s contest. At least, offensively.

Junior Jaelynn Oaks went 2-3 with four RBIs. Oaks is batting .545 on the season, picking up where her 2025 bat left off, her hitting defining Rocket propulsion in last year’s postseason. Freshman Sofia Young registered a 3-3 afternoon with a triple and three stolen bases while batting from the bottom of the order. She is hitting .529 in 2026. Sophomore Ella Wells went yard and leads the team in home runs.

But senior Maleya Giddens is the glue that holds it down for Assumption, a field general if you will.

“She's such a leader on the field,” Greenwood said. “I coached her in eighth grade at a different school. This is our fourth year together…I trust her because she plays such a high level of ball, anyway. There's just not a whole lot of situations that she hasn't been in.”

In the bottom of the fifth, Giddens helped direct a scored run. Young singled to lead off the inning, and Bellarmine University commit Giddens followed it up with another single. O’Brien brought Kraschnewski in to pitch, and Young and Giddens immediately effected a double steal, which resulted in Young scoring.

“I mean the double steal thing there,” Greenwood said. “You know, I said, let's just go ahead and do it. She's like having another coach on the field. Losing nine seniors last year, we were kind of wondering who was going to step up and do that.”

It’s not an easy ask of any team or athlete to repeat as champions. Whether it’s the athletes asking themselves or someone else is doing the asking. Greenwood says that her players still need to refine situational hitting and remain consistent with situational defense.

And though the game probably wasn’t indicative of whether either team will play for a title in 2026, or if the level of play is on equal footing in the two states, it’s hard to say what the outcome would be if the Rockets and Vikings met again in four weeks.

I mentioned to O’Brien that it might be a different ballgame in a month. He quickly concurred, “Yeah…yeah.”