Kentucky Stars Go Head-to-Head as Elizabethtown Edges John Hardin in a Thriller
Darian Bryant vs. Cavalli Pittman?
No, this wasn’t a contest between these players’ performances. Well, maybe it was. It’s just that High School Sports on SI will be highlighting Bryant and Pittman in profile features, and their respective Kentucky high school football teams happened to be playing against each other last Friday.
A Rivalry Worth the Hype
Bryant’s Elizabethtown Panthers (7-2) defeated Pittman’s John Hardin Bulldogs (5-4), 31-28, in a close Central Kentucky showdown. Each player got after it.
Bryant Anchors the Panthers’ Victory
Bryant initially drew our attention because of his defensive prowess. The sophomore linebacker has epically showed out this season. He logged 28 tackles — one for loss — and picked up a fumble in the contest. Bryant also made his presence known on offense, averaging more than seven yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns.
Pittman’s Power on Full Display
Pittman is not an easy stop. The senior running back possesses great vision and routinely breaks into the second level, where he tends to make something happen. He’s been on the radar the past couple of seasons. Pittman complied 328 yards on 42 carries Friday with one score. Ok, this was basically a Bryant vs. Pittman evening. That was probably abundantly clear to anyone attending this matchup between local rivals.
Two Stars, One Shared Spotlight
Both players bring an unmistakable and tangible energy to the field. Their play is worth the price of admission. Yet, their personalities are more restrained and deferential.
Look for the High School Sports on SI features of Bryant and Pittman later this week.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter