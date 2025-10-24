Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 50 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as Bullitt East travels to take on No. 15 Male, and No. 1 Trinity hosts Oldham County.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 50 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Lincoln County vs Russell County, starts at 6:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Oldham County vs Trinity at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Henry County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs. Butler County
Anderson County vs. Woodford County
Atherton vs. Iroquois
Ballard vs. Eastern
Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jennings County
Berea vs. Frankfort
Bethlehem vs. Holy Cross
Bishop Brossart vs. Trimble County
Bowling Green vs. Grayson County
Breckinridge County vs. Waggener
Brownstown Central vs. Tell City
Bullitt Central vs. North Bullitt
Bullitt East vs. Male
Butler vs. Seneca
Campbellsville vs. Kentucky Country Day
Carroll County vs. Lloyd Memorial
Casey County vs. Lexington Catholic
Central vs. Western
Central Hardin vs. Meade County
Charlestown vs. Silver Creek
Clarksville vs. Crawford County
Clinton County vs. Metcalfe County
Collins vs. South Oldham
Corydon Central vs. North Harrison
Doss vs. Valley
DuPont Manual vs. North Hardin
Eastern vs. Paoli
Edgewood vs. Scottsburg
Elizabethtown vs. John Hardin
Eminence vs. Sayre
Fairdale vs. Moore
Fern Creek vs. Southern
Forest Park vs. Springs Valley
Fort Knox vs. Hancock County
Garrard County vs. Mercer County
Grant County vs. Spencer County
Green County vs. Monroe County
Hart County vs. Larue County
Henry County vs. Nelson County
Knightstown vs. West Washington
Lexington Christian vs. Washington County
Lincoln County vs. Russell County
Madison vs. Owen Valley
Marion County vs. Taylor County
North Knox vs. Providence
Oldham County vs. Trinity
Pleasure Ridge Park vs. St. Xavier
Salem vs. Switzerland County
Shawnee vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy
Shelby County vs. Western Hills
