Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Covington Catholic Colonels quarterback is tackled to the ground by three Boyle County Rebels
There are 50 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights some of Kentucky's top teams as Bullitt East travels to take on No. 15 Male, and No. 1 Trinity hosts Oldham County.

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 50 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Lincoln County vs Russell County, starts at 6:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Oldham County vs Trinity at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Henry County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs. Butler County

Anderson County vs. Woodford County

Atherton vs. Iroquois

Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jennings County

Berea vs. Frankfort

Bethlehem vs. Holy Cross

Bishop Brossart vs. Trimble County

Bowling Green vs. Grayson County

Breckinridge County vs. Waggener

Brownstown Central vs. Tell City

Bullitt Central vs. North Bullitt

Bullitt East vs. Male

Butler vs. Seneca

Campbellsville vs. Kentucky Country Day

Carroll County vs. Lloyd Memorial

Casey County vs. Lexington Catholic

Central vs. Western

Central Hardin vs. Meade County

Charlestown vs. Silver Creek

Clarksville vs. Crawford County

Clinton County vs. Metcalfe County

Collins vs. South Oldham

Corydon Central vs. North Harrison

Doss vs. Valley

DuPont Manual vs. North Hardin

Edgewood vs. Scottsburg

Elizabethtown vs. John Hardin

Eminence vs. Sayre

Fairdale vs. Moore

Fern Creek vs. Southern

Forest Park vs. Springs Valley

Fort Knox vs. Hancock County

Garrard County vs. Mercer County

Grant County vs. Spencer County

Green County vs. Monroe County

Hart County vs. Larue County

Henry County vs. Nelson County

Knightstown vs. West Washington

Lexington Christian vs. Washington County

Lincoln County vs. Russell County

Madison vs. Owen Valley

Marion County vs. Taylor County

North Knox vs. Providence

Oldham County vs. Trinity

Pleasure Ridge Park vs. St. Xavier

Salem vs. Switzerland County

Shawnee vs. W.E.B. DuBois Academy

Shelby County vs. Western Hills

