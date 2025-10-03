High School

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through October 3

CJ Vafiadis

Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025)
Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025) / Wayne Litmer SBLive

There are 44 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup this weekend highlights St. Xavier vs Trinity at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 41 Louisville high school football games in Kentucky on Friday, highlighted by Trinity vs St. Xavier at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs Hart County

Anderson County vs Scott County

Bardstown vs Casey County

Bedford North Lawrence vs Floyd Central

Bethlehem vs John Hardin

Boyle County vs St. Xavier

Brownstown Central vs Madison

Bullitt Central vs Jeffersontown

Carroll County vs Henry County

Central Hardin vs Daviess County

Charlestown vs Corydon Central

Christian Academy-Louisville vs DeSales

Clarksville vs Scottsburg

Collins vs North Laurel

Crawford County vs Paoli

Danville vs Southern

Dayton vs Iroquois

Eastern vs Salem

Edmonson County vs Larue County

Elizabethtown vs Marion County

Fort Knox vs McLean County

Frankfort vs Holy Cross

Franklin County vs Spencer County

Frederick Douglass vs Male

Grant County vs Western Hills

Green County vs Metcalfe County

Holmes vs Shelby County

Holy Cross vs Sayre

Jennings County vs Seymour

Jeffersonville vs New Albany

Meade County vs South Warren

Moore vs North Bullitt

Nelson County vs Taylor County

North Harrison vs Silver Creek

Perry Central vs West Washington

Sayre vs Holy Cross

South Decatur vs Switzerland County

South Oldham vs Woodford County

South Warren vs Meade County

St. Xavier vs Trinity

Thomas Nelson vs Washington County

Trinity vs St. Xavier

Valley vs Waggener

