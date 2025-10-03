Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs Hart County
Anderson County vs Scott County
Bardstown vs Casey County
Bedford North Lawrence vs Floyd Central
Bethlehem vs John Hardin
Boyle County vs St. Xavier
Brownstown Central vs Madison
Bullitt Central vs Jeffersontown
Carroll County vs Henry County
Central Hardin vs Daviess County
Charlestown vs Corydon Central
Christian Academy-Louisville vs DeSales
Clarksville vs Scottsburg
Collins vs North Laurel
Crawford County vs Paoli
Danville vs Southern
Dayton vs Iroquois
Eastern vs Salem
Edmonson County vs Larue County
Elizabethtown vs Marion County
Fort Knox vs McLean County
Frankfort vs Holy Cross
Franklin County vs Spencer County
Frederick Douglass vs Male
Grant County vs Western Hills
Green County vs Metcalfe County
Holmes vs Shelby County
Holy Cross vs Sayre
Jennings County vs Seymour
Jeffersonville vs New Albany
Meade County vs South Warren
Moore vs North Bullitt
Nelson County vs Taylor County
North Harrison vs Silver Creek
Perry Central vs West Washington
South Decatur vs Switzerland County
South Oldham vs Woodford County
St. Xavier vs Trinity
Thomas Nelson vs Washington County
Valley vs Waggener
View full Louisville metro scoreboard
