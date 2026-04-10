South Warren Softball Drops the Nation's No. 1 Ranked Team

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama—Bam! Snap! Just like that. The queens of American softball fell from their No. 1 national throne Thursday, courtesy of South Warren High School, Kentucky’s top team.

The Lady Spartans took down the Orange Beach Makos, 6-1.

South Warren Extends Its Win Streat to 21

South Warren continued its win streak, notching its 21st victory and are yet to lose in 2026.

South Warren was not ranked in the latest High School On SI Top 25 National Rankings, but it has reached No. 10 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Spartan crew and coaches made the long haul back from the Gulf of America to Bowling Green, Kentucky, overnight, adrenaline keeping them alert and awake along with probable continuous, excited chatter.

And rightly so.

The Spartans May Have Their Best Team in the Kelly Reynolds Era

Coach Kelly Reynolds said this is her best Spartan team in the nine years that she has helmed the South Warren program.

“We have six seniors and all six of them start and five are going on to play at the next level,” Reynolds said.

She said her squad logs the time needed to achieve success.

“They have put in all this extra time and these girls work a lot on their own, even when we're not practicing, they're working,” Reynolds conveyed. “So obviously it pays off.

Orange Beach Suffers It First Loss After Opening 27-0

Meanwhile, Orange Beach, the defending Alabama 4A state champions, lost its first game of the year and now stand at 27-1.

Makos ace hurler MK McMullen held a 0.55 ERA prior to the matchup, but was tagged for 11 hits (three of them home runs) and six runs by a potent Spartan lineup.

McLaine Hudson Powered the South Warren Offense

South Warren’s McLaine Hudson went 3-4 with two doubles. Her first double sparking the momentum for the Lady Spartans.

“The very first at-bat of the game, McLaine Hudson hits a double off the wall and we bunt her around to third,” Reynolds explained. “And then I squeezed her in at home. I looked at her and I was like, ‘We’re squeezing you.’ And she goes, ‘It's kind of early.’ I said, ‘Listen, this might be our only chance.’ It worked great.”

The senior shortstop is batting a whopping .783 on the season with 14 home runs and 15 doubles. Huh? Yeah, for real.

Senior second baseman Kinleigh Russell collected two hits (one a homer) and drove in two runs.

Courtney Norwood Sparkles in the Circle

Junior flamethrower Courtney Norwood kept the Makos’ bats at bay, holding them to five hits and one run through seven innings.

Norwood boasts a season ERA of 0.60. She has recorded 96 Ks to seven walks in 58 innings of work.

However, Norwood didn’t mystify Orange Beach’s prolific hitter Teagan Revette (10 dingers, .500). The Mississippi State signee went 0-1, but drew three walks.

A glance at the box score might lead one to believe the Revette walks were a South Warren strategy, but, uh, not really…

“I'm telling you, she was very selective in her pitches and she was not swinging at anything,” Reynolds revealed. “We kind of knew that going in that they were extremely disciplined. We were throwing her pitches. They just were out of the zone and she was not biting. You know, she's very, a very, very disciplined hitter. So it really wasn't strategy to walk her. But you know, it worked.”

Two Similar Programs That Reflect Each Other

Both programs are filled with talented, disciplined and committed players, so a tough win or sure loss are always guaranteed for their opponents. The Lady Spartans and Makos kind of reflect one another.

“They were very similar to us in the sense that they have several D1 commits and extremely talented ball players,” Reynolds said. “Even watching them in their warm up, they are very strategic with everything. They follow a certain routine.”

Kentucky is making its case as a powerhouse softball state.

Earlier this season, Louisville’s Assumption High School defeated Denmark High School, the defending Wisconsin 2A state champions.

Which brings us to the culmination of factors and outcomes of the 2026 season thus far. The Lady Spartans and Assumption Rockets will battle it out next week. The Rockets are the reigning state champions.

“Last year, when we faced them in the regular season it was just a major offensive game for both of us, and they ended up beating us by one run,” Reynolds mentioned.

Assumption squeezed by South Warren, 14-13, on its way to the 2025 state title. The Spartans were 5-0 heading into that matchup and the Rockets were 6-2.

“It was kind of one of those games, where afterwards, we were like, what in the world? We just kind of had a lot of mishaps and weren't ready for anything,” she said.

This year, the Lady Spartans have focused on putting games into perspective and understanding that they aren’t going to overpower every team, offensively, and exemplary defensive play is crucial.

They were knocked out of the 2025 state tournament in the first round, losing to Daviess County. The Lady Spartans don’t want to repeat that sequence.

“Even after last night, I told them, ‘Y’all enjoy this. You've kind of gained bragging rights. But we have practice on Monday. Once we see Assumption on Wednesday, we're back in our home state and what we do with it there is going to speak volumes.’ We just need to really stay locked in and focused on our bigger plans, which is obviously to go extremely far in the postseason.”

The winner will certainly be the favorite to claim a state title and perhaps a top-five national ranking.