Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
Week 8 of the Kentucky high school football season has come and gone and there's been some shakeup in the Top 25 after several matchups between ranked teams last week.
Who climbed up in the latest rankings and who took a step back?
Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Boyle County (7-0)
The state's top-ranked team beat Russell County 55-6. It was the Rebels third consecutive win by at least 44 points.
2. Cooper (8-0)
The Jaguars became the first team in the Top 25 to get to 8-0 with a 41-0 shutout at home against Scott. They will play Boone County this week and you can watch that game live on the NFHS Network.
3. Trinity (6-2)
Trinity hosted Ballard and treated the hometown fans to a shutout with a 20-0 victory. The Shamrocks are on the road against Eastern this Friday.
4. Male (6-1)
After three straight games on the road, the Bulldogs returned home and cruised to a 49-6 win over Southern.
5. Franklin County (7-0)
The Flyers beat Southwestern 49-13, marking the fourth time this season they've scored at least 40 points.
6. Paducah Tilghman (7-0)
Paducah Tilghman enjoyed an off week and should be well-rested for this week's home game against Warren East.
7. Dupont Manual (6-1)
The Crimsons made the biggest jump of any team in this week's Top 25 with a massive win on the road against St. Xavier, which was ranked No. 4 last week.
8. St Xavier (4-3)
The Tigers lost their third game of the season by a touchdown or less. Two of their three losses have come against Top 10 teams, the other was a 2-point defeat at the hands of Elder (Ohio).
9. Owensboro Catholic (7-0)
The Aces handed Todd County Central a 61-6 beatdown and have now won their past two games by a combined score of 112-6.
10. Ryle (5-2)
Ryle went on the road and beat Campbell County 42-14. They will play Great Crossing this week in a battle of 5-2 teams.
11. Fredrick Douglas (4-3)
In their third consecutive game against a Top 25 opponent, the Broncos outlasted No. 21 Madison Central on the road.
12. Bowling Green (6-1)
The Purples scored at least seven touchdowns for the fourth straight game, cruising to a 49-14 win at Christian County. They have a big home game against No. 18 South Warren this week.
13. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-2)
The Centurions laid down the hammer on Larue County, winning by 50 points.
14. Lexington Christian (5-2)
The Eagles were off last week after back-to-back road shutouts by a combined score of 115.
15. Corbin (6-1)
Corbin rolled to a 35-0 home shutout over Letcher County Central.
16. Ashland Blazer (7-1)
The high-powered Tomcats are on a roll after winning their fifth straight game with at least 48 points of offense.
17. Highlands (6-2)
Highlands went on the road and beat Boone County 55-0 in front of its home fans.
18. South Warren (6-1)
South Warren rolled to a 51-6 victory over Moore. They will have a much tougher task their hands this week on the road against No. 12 Bowling Green.
19. Covington Catholic (5-2)
The Colonels are riding back-to-back shutout wins of 54 points or more.
20. Woodford County (6-1)
The Yellowjackets bounced back from their 5-point loss to South Oldham with a 45-8 win at home over Collins.
21. Madison Central (5-2)
Madison Central had No. 11 Frederick Douglass on the ropes but the Indians were unable to close it out.
22. South Oldham (6-2)
After six straight wins, the Dragons luck ran out on the road at Scott County.
23. Johnson Central (6-2)
Rowan County was no match for the Golden Eagles as Johnson Central cruised to a 48-6 win.
24. Beechwood (7-1)
Make it three straight shutouts for the Tigers, who went on the road and beat Owen County 42-0 last week.
25. Campbellsville (7-0)
Expect the Eagles to be well rested at home against Holy Cross after enjoying a bye last week.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
