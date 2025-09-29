Top Class Of 2026 Prospect Commits to Basketball Blueblood
While the 2025-26 college basketball season has yet to officially tip off, one blueblood is getting started on the 2026-27 campaign.
Kansas and head coach Bill Self received a commitment from Taylen Kinney, who is regarded as one of the top players in the Class of 2026.
Kinney selected the Jayhawks after narrowing down his list of final schools to include Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Oregon.
The five-star point guard out of Kentucky played for the Overtime Elite program. During the Overtime Elite circuit last season, he averaged just over 20 points with five assists and foru rebounds per game, shooting 65 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line.
Kinney continued to have a big summer in front of college coaches and scouts, posting 18.4 points with nearly six rebounds and five assists for Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB league.
Taylen Kinney is One of the Top Players in the Country
“It felt like family,” Kinney told ESPN of his decision to commit to Kansas. “We did so much. Saw the school, facilities and dinners. We went over my film, both the good clips and the bad clips.
“As soon as I walked in the (football) stadium, they knew who I was.”
According to 247Sports, Kinney is the No. 1 player in Georgia and the No. 1 point guard in the country, coming in as the 13th-ranked player overall. In the 247Sports composite, rankings, he is first in Georgia, second at point guard and 17th overall.
Kinney started his high school career at Newport in Kentucky, returning home to make his college announcement over the weekend. Before moving to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, he scored over 1,200 points in three seasons with Newport High School, leading them to region titles in 2023 and again in 2024.