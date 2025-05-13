Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Kentucky heading into spring of 2025?
Kentucky high school football is still a ways away, planning to start in late August. However, the Bluegrass State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Kentucky. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Bluegrass State.
Voting will end on June 1st.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Kentucky quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll:
Nathan Verax, Ryle
Verax is the head of an elite Ryle offense. Last season he threw for 2,374 passing yards tackling on 30 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 599 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Zane Johnson, Trinity
Johnson is entering his junior year and has already had some great stats for Trinity. The class of 2027 quarterback threw for 4,700 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. He is a 2x 6A state champion of the year and is ranked very highly on recruiting boards.
Cam O'Hara, Cooper
Last season the class of 2026 quarterback threw for 3,617 yards and an immaculate 52 touchdowns. He rushed for 186 yard and four touchdowns as well. He is committed to continue playing at Western Kentucky
Kade Goodin, Collins
Collins is a 6'3 190 pound quarterback who maintains good mobility in the pocket. He completed 334-of-591 passes for 4,260 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 337 times for 1961 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is also just entering his junior year.
Max Johnson, Apollo
Johnson had a strong year for Apollo last season totaling 2,119 passing yards for 22 passing touchdowns. He had a 64% completion rate and stands at 6'3 200 pounds.
Cameron Bischoff, DeSales
Bischoff has put together some great seasons as he enters his final year with DeSales. Last year he threw for 2,527 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He also held an impressive 65% completion rate and excels on the basketball court as well.
Maddox O'Neal, McCracken County
O'Neal played in 12 games his junior year and had impressive stats in all. Last year the class of 2026 quarterback threw for 2,906 yards and 41 touchdowns. He holds impressive physicals maxing his bench at 265 pounds and squat at 435 pounds.
Gunner Holbrook, Letcher Central
Holbrook showed drastic improvement going into his sophomore year, and tha tis something that will likely continue as he enters his junior year. Last season he threw for 2,174 passing yards on 54% completion rate. He had 24 passing touchdowns and 9 interceptings as well as four rushing touchdowns.
Mario Litmer, Highlands
Litmer plays well under pressure, as he has been handed the keys to one of the most successful teams in the state, Highlands. Last year as a junior he threw for 33 touchdowns with 2,796 passing yards and an amazing 68% completion rate and a 128.1 QBR.
Jeremiah Clark, Great Crossing
Clark shared the backfield with RB Luke Bellard, an incredible offensive duo. Clark threw for 2,089 yards, but most importantly was the leader of the number 1 scoring offense in the state.
Mason Trimble, St. Xavier
Trimble threw for 2,300 passing yards with a 66% completion rate last year as a junior. He had 21 passing tocuhdowns, and 5 interceptions with 315 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.
Colin Daniels, North Oldham
Daniels is a 6'5 215 pound quarterback with all the tools to make him good at the next level. Last season he was first team all district and had the school record for most single season passing touchodwns with 30, and also took the school record for most passing touchdowns in one game with 6. He threw for 2,305 yards as well completing 184-of-274 passing attempts.