Live Score Update: Converse Judson Lady Rockets vs. Churchill Chargers Regional Semifinals
Texas high school girl's basketball Regional State Semifinals live in-game coverage
Converse Judson Lady Rockets v Churchill Lady Chargers
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The Texas high school girl's basketball playoffs are heating up with regional semifinals tipping off tonight.
The Lady Rockets (36-1) are looking to continue their strong season avenging last year's first round playoff exit squaring off with the Churchill Lady Chargers (30-5).
Live Score Update: Converse Judson Lady Rockets v Churchill Chargers Regional Semifinals
Updates will be placed here throughout the game
Published