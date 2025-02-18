UPDATED: Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinals scoreboard (02-17, 02-18-2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
With bi-district and area games complete, regional semifinals begin Monday and run through Feb. 18. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 20-22.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.
TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION SEMIFINAL SCOREBOARD
Region Semifinals
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Kress vs. Spur
Happy vs. Gail Borden County
Region 2
Garden City vs. Clyde Eula
Water Valley vs. Hermleigh
Region 3
Newcastle vs. May
Neches 68, Saint Jo 43
Region 4
Broaddus vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1A Division II
Region 1
Texline vs. Whitharral
Nazareth 56, Ackerly Sands 21
Region 2
Mertzon Iron County vs. Aspermont
Blackwell vs. Jayton
Region 3
Avinger vs. Milford
Saltillo vs. Stephenville Huckabay
Region 4
Zavalla vs. Medina
Abbott vs. San Isidro
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Ozona 47, New Deal 37
Panhandle 85, Ballinger 16
Region 2
Nocona 61, Collinsville 44
Muenster 42, Seymour 40
Region 3
Larue LaPoynor vs. Hawkins
Jewett Leon vs. Gladewater Union Grove
Region 4
Danbury vs. San Saba
Flatonia vs. Johnson City
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Farwell 50, Christoval 47
Clarendon vs. Roscoe
Region 2
Lipan 50, Slidell 38
Lindsay 34, Crawford 33
Region 3
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Tenaha
Frost vs. Douglass 45, Frost 33
Region 4
Weimar vs. Goldthwaite
Mason 54, Bremond 53
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Dalhart vs. Clyde
Shallowater vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Region 2
Gunter 50, Malakoff 35
Winnsboro 69, Mineola 37
Region 3
Little River Academy vs. Diboll
Fairfield vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Edna vs. Bishop
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Coahoma vs. Wichita Falls City View
Idalou vs. Tolar
Region 2
Bells vs. Quitman
Paradise vs. Tatum
Region 3
West vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
Keene vs. Kountz
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven 61, George West 26
Jourdanton vs. San Diego
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Decatur 46, Seminole 35
Canyon 55, Burkburnett 36
Region 2
Mabank 45, Corinth Lake Dallas 27
Kennedale 51, Sulphur Springs 48
Region 3
Waco La Vega 61, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29
China Spring 43, Orange Little Cypress 34
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. La Feria
Fredericksburg vs. Beeville Jones
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Pampa vs. Brock
Amarillo Randall vs. Glen Rose
Region 2
Dallas Lincoln 47, Sunnyvale 36
Godley vs. Paris North Lamar
Region 3
Hamshire-Fannett vs. Salado
Bridge City vs. Jarrell
Region 4
Geronimo Navarro vs. Robstown
Cuero vs. Sinton
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Aledo
Denton Ryan 62, Amarillo 57
Region 2
Heritage vs. Red Oak
Dallas Highland Park 60, Killeen Chaparral 37
Region 3
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown
La Porte vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
San Antonio Wagner vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
San Antonio Pieper vs. Edinburg Vela
Region 5 Division II
Region 1
Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Brewer
Argyle 50, Plainview 34
Region 2
Frisco Memorial vs. Midlothian Heritage
Frisco Wakeland vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill 43, Pflugerville 26
Bryan Rudder vs. Bastrop
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. Corpus Christi Moody
Cedar Park vs. Alice
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Fort Worth North Crowley 55, Flower Mound 52
Fort Worth Timber Creek vs. Plano East
Region 2
Duncanville 47, The Woodlands 36
Cedar Hill vs. Houston Nimitz
Region 3
Houston Cypress Falls vs. Houston Summer Creek
Katy Taylor vs. Pearland Dawson
Region 4
Round Rock vs. Cibolo Steele
San Antonio Brennan vs. Laredo United South
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Little Elm Braswell
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Denton Guyer
Region 2
Lancaster vs. Spring Grand Oaks
DeSoto vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Fulshear vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower
Houston Alief Taylor vs. Friendswood Clear Brook
Region 4
San Antonio Churchill vs. Converse Judson
Austin Vandegrift vs. San Marcos