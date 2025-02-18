High School

UPDATED: Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinals scoreboard (02-17, 02-18-2025)

Updated scores from Texas UIL girls Class 1A-6A Division I and Division II region semifinals

Levi Payton

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

With bi-district and area games complete, regional semifinals begin Monday and run through Feb. 18. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 20-22.

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION SEMIFINAL SCOREBOARD

Region Semifinals

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Kress vs. Spur

Happy vs. Gail Borden County

Region 2

Garden City vs. Clyde Eula

Water Valley vs. Hermleigh

Region 3

Newcastle vs. May

Neches 68, Saint Jo 43

Region 4

Broaddus vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon

Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Texline vs. Whitharral

Nazareth 56, Ackerly Sands 21

Region 2

Mertzon Iron County vs. Aspermont

Blackwell vs. Jayton

Region 3

Avinger vs. Milford

Saltillo vs. Stephenville Huckabay

Region 4

Zavalla vs. Medina

Abbott vs. San Isidro

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Ozona 47, New Deal 37

Panhandle 85, Ballinger 16

Region 2

Nocona 61, Collinsville 44

Muenster 42, Seymour 40

Region 3

Larue LaPoynor vs. Hawkins

Jewett Leon vs. Gladewater Union Grove

Region 4

Danbury vs. San Saba

Flatonia vs. Johnson City

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Farwell 50, Christoval 47

Clarendon vs. Roscoe

Region 2

Lipan 50, Slidell 38

Lindsay 34, Crawford 33

Region 3

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Tenaha

Frost vs. Douglass 45, Frost 33

Region 4

Weimar vs. Goldthwaite

Mason 54, Bremond 53

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Dalhart vs. Clyde

Shallowater vs. Tuscola Jim Ned

Region 2

Gunter 50, Malakoff 35

Winnsboro 69, Mineola 37

Region 3

Little River Academy vs. Diboll

Fairfield vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Corpus Christi West Oso

Edna vs. Bishop

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Coahoma vs. Wichita Falls City View

Idalou vs. Tolar

Region 2

Bells vs. Quitman

Paradise vs. Tatum

Region 3

West vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights

Keene vs. Kountz

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven 61, George West 26

Jourdanton vs. San Diego

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Decatur 46, Seminole 35

Canyon 55, Burkburnett 36

Region 2

Mabank 45, Corinth Lake Dallas 27

Kennedale 51, Sulphur Springs 48

Region 3

Waco La Vega 61, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29

China Spring 43, Orange Little Cypress 34

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. La Feria

Fredericksburg vs. Beeville Jones

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Pampa vs. Brock

Amarillo Randall vs. Glen Rose

Region 2

Dallas Lincoln 47, Sunnyvale 36

Godley vs. Paris North Lamar

Region 3

Hamshire-Fannett vs. Salado

Bridge City vs. Jarrell

Region 4

Geronimo Navarro vs. Robstown

Cuero vs. Sinton

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Aledo

Denton Ryan 62, Amarillo 57

Region 2

Heritage vs. Red Oak

Dallas Highland Park 60, Killeen Chaparral 37

Region 3

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown

La Porte vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Region 4

San Antonio Wagner vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

San Antonio Pieper vs. Edinburg Vela

Region 5 Division II

Region 1

Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Brewer

Argyle 50, Plainview 34

Region 2

Frisco Memorial vs. Midlothian Heritage

Frisco Wakeland vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill 43, Pflugerville 26

Bryan Rudder vs. Bastrop

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. Corpus Christi Moody

Cedar Park vs. Alice

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Fort Worth North Crowley 55, Flower Mound 52

Fort Worth Timber Creek vs. Plano East

Region 2

Duncanville 47, The Woodlands 36

Cedar Hill vs. Houston Nimitz

Region 3

Houston Cypress Falls vs. Houston Summer Creek

Katy Taylor vs. Pearland Dawson

Region 4

Round Rock vs. Cibolo Steele

San Antonio Brennan vs. Laredo United South

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Little Elm Braswell

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Denton Guyer

Region 2

Lancaster vs. Spring Grand Oaks

DeSoto vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Fulshear vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower

Houston Alief Taylor vs. Friendswood Clear Brook

Region 4

San Antonio Churchill vs. Converse Judson

Austin Vandegrift vs. San Marcos

