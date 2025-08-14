Live Updates: IMG Academy vs. The First Academy in Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic
Officially it's a preseason contest, but Thursday's Kickoff Classic clash between visiting IMG Academy and The First Academy in Orlando is still a massive showdown.
IMG Academy is coming off the first two-loss season in school history after going 7-2 in 2024, but the Ascenders are right back in the mix for a national championship in 2025, checking in at No. 6 in the High School On SI Preseason National High School Football Rankings.
The Ascenders will take the field in 2025 under new head coach George Studrawa, a longtime college assistant at both Ohio State and LSU.
The First Academy is seeking to bounce back from a tough 2024 season in which the Royals were forced to forfeit nine wins, turning a 9-1 season into an 0-10 campaign. TFA head coach Jeff Conway was suspended for the entire 2025 season after the FHSAA ruled that 10 players participated in summer workouts with the program before they were officially enrolled in the school. The Royals were also banned from the state playoffs in 2024 and 2025.
Players to Watch
From IMG Academy
- Steven Pickard Jr, OL – Pickard is a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman, who is committed to Syracuse for the 2026 class.
- Zeke Fort, DB - Georgia
- Keenyi Pepe, OT - USC
- Michael Carroll, OL - Alabama
- Gavin Nix, LB - Miami
From The First Academy
- Landen Holley, QB - A Class of 2027 quarterback, who transferred from Wesley Chapel. He holds 10+ offers from schools like Florida, Georgia Tech, Purdue and Virginia Tech, among others.
- Brian Dillard, ATH
- Kingston Shaw, Edge
Pick The Winner
Let us know who you believe will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
F
IMG Academy
The First Academy
Pregame
x
1st Quarter
x
2nd Quarter
x
3rd Quarter
x
4th Quarter
x