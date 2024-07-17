2024 Louisiana high school football schedules released: Ruston to host Acadiana Week 1
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Louisiana high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming LHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, September 6, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 LHSAA state championships taking place December 12-14.
2024 Louisiana high school football schedules for all teams in every LHSAA classification are available, where you can also find live Louisiana high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Louisiana LHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 LHSAA high school football season schedule:
- July 29: First practice (no helmets or pads)
- August 8: First practice in full gear
- August 19: Earliest scrimmage date
- August 29: Football jamborees begin
- September 5: First contests
- September 6: First Friday night
- November 9: End of football regular season/district representatives named
- November 10: Playoff pairings announced
- November 14-16: Bi-District playoffs
- November 21-23: Regionals
- November 28-30: Quarterfinals
- December 5-6: Semifinals
- December 7: Superdome qualifiers meeting
- December 12-14: 2024 LHSAA football state championships*
*All 2024 LHSAA high school football state championships will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the National Football League‘s New Orleans Saints.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Louisiana's final 2023 rankings.
Here were the top 5 teams in Louisiana from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
- St. Thomas More Cougars
- Ruston Bearcats
- Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers
- St. Charles Catholic Comets
- Catholic-Baton Rouge Bears
The 2024 LHSAA football schedule features some great games throughout the year, but fans won't have to wait long to see one of the season's biggest matchups as No. 2 Ruston kicks off its 2024 slate at home against No. 8 Acadiana.
The Rams might have finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in the Louisiana high school football rankings, but they made it all the way to the LHSAA Select Division I state finals before eventually falling to No. 5 Catholic-B.R. 55-31 in the title game.
Here are some other big games to look forward to this year:
- September 6: No. 3 Calvary Baptist vs. No. 13 Oak Grove
- September 13: No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 5 Catholic-B.R.
- September 13: No. 6 Zachary at No. 8 Acadiana
- September 20: No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 8 Acadiana
- October 4: No. 4 St. Charles Catholic vs. No. 11 St. James
- October 4: No. 6 Zachary vs. No. 10 Opelousas
- October 25: No. 10 Opelousas vs. No. 9 Cecilia*
- November 7: No. 5 Catholic B.R. at No. 6 Zachary
*This will be the first meeting between these two teams since Opelousas defeated Cecilia 26-13 in last year's Non-Select Division II state championship game.
