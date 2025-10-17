4 Takeaways and Thursday Night Scores from Week 7 of Louisiana High School Football
1. Watch Out for Westgate
The Division I nonselect playoff bracket could be the most challenging since before the public/private split. For example, Westgate would be a No. 24 seed at No. 9 Terrebonne if the playoffs started today. The Tigers (3-4) won their second straight game and pitched a second staright shutout by downing Rayne on Thursday 48-0. Sophomore quarterback Noah Antoine completed 14-of-20 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns to three receivers.
Sophomores Cayden Lancelin and Rahim Alem combined for five catches, 84 yards and three touchdowns. Lancelin is the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 63 nationally (247Sports). Alem is the son of the late former LSU player Rahim Alem. Defensive end Chance Archangel is another highly touted sophomore and top 100 player (On3).
2. Eagles Soar Past Benton
Sitting at No. 10 in the Division I select power ratings, Evangel Christian (6-1) hasn't lost since a one-point setback on the road at Neville in Week 1. The Eagles, who routed Benton 59-0 on the road Thursday, have scored at least 43 points in every game during the winning streak. Junior quarterback Payton Houston, the state's passing leader, is up to nearly 2,500 yards with 26 touchdowns. The Eagles take on 1-5 Haughton next week and head to Lafayette Christian in Week 9 for what should be a thriller against quarterback Braylon Walker and the No. 1 team in Class 2A.
3. Don't Sleep on Abbeville
Abbeville is a candidate for the most unusual journey of the 2025 season. The Wildcats, who didn't win a game last year, lost their first four games but showed signs of life in single-digit losses to undefeated Ascension Episcopal and Holy Savior Menard in weeks 3-4. Interim head coach Trevor Eaton, who coaches boys basketball at the school, won the next two games before losing 33-30 on Thursday at Division II nonselect No. 6 Franklinton. Offensive coordinator Donald Fuslier, who is well-renowned for his work with receivers, had two players listed in the area's statistical leaders this week in Cameron Samuels and Jacolby Campbell.
Abbeville (2-5) is No. 27 in the Division II nonselect power ratings, which would put the Wildcats against Franklinton again if the playoffs began today. The Wildcats have league games remaining against St. Martinville, Kaplan and undefeated Erath. Fusilier formerly served on the St. Martinville staff.
4. Raiders Roll Past Church Point
Northwest is getting healthy at the right time. The Raiders returned electric senior tailback Ke'Von Johnson last night, and he scampered for an early touchdown from near midfield in a 43-33 win over Church Point (5-2). Justin Chavis and freshman Chaise Dupre have both played well at quarterback. Coach Chris Edwards can stretch defenses with gifted receivers Reginald Lavergne and Markez Davis.
Northwest (3-4), which won its third straight game and stayed undefeated in its quest to repeat as district champions, is No. 31 in the Division II nonseelect power ratings (top 28 make the playoffs). None of its three remaining opponents has a winning record. Mamou is 3-3.
Scores
Vinton 48, Pickering 12
Newman 46, Cohen 8
Ouachita Christian 52, Beekman Charter 0
University 57, Glen Oaks 0
Opelousas 44, Livonia 0
Bunkie 26, Buckeye 7
Patrick Taylor 48, Jefferson Rise 20
Ferriday 54, Madison Parish 12
Northlake Christian 14, Pope John Paul II 0
Riverdale 45, Higgins 12
Central Private 24, Varnado 6
Woodlawn-BR 45, Scotlandville 15
Carver 15, Abramson 8
Belaire 14, McKinley 0
Crowley 48, Pine Prairie 0
Franklinton 33, Abbeville 30
Northside 46, Breaux Bridge 26
Madison Prep 65, Belaire 0
Westlake 35, Iowa 21
Amite 20, Pine 6
Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
Northwest 43, Church Point 33
Westgate 48, Rayne 0
Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35
Kinder 50, Oakdale 13
Westminster Christian-Lafayette 49, Highland Baptist 14
Evangel 59, Benton 0
Sterlington 50, North Webster 7
Carroll 42, Bastrop 6
Iowa 42, Washington-Marion 16
