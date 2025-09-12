High School

American Heritage (FL) vs Edna Karr (LA): Live score updates from national high school football top 25 matchup

Get game updates from the national top-25 matchup between the Patriots and the Cougars

Jack Butler

American Heritage takes the field against Chaminade-Madonna on September 5, 2025
American Heritage takes the field against Chaminade-Madonna on September 5, 2025 / Jeff Klein

The No. 12 American Heritage Patriots (1-1) play the No. 18 Edna Karr Cougars (1-0) in a national top 25 matchup on Friday at Caesars Superdome.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

American Heritage is No. 4 in High School On SI's Florida top 25 rankings, and Edna Karr is No. 1 in the top 25 Louisiana rankings. They are both ranked in our national top 25 rankings.

Players to Watch

American Heritage

  • Dia Bell, Sr., QB - 5-star committed to Texas
  • Brandon Bennett, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Florida State
  • Aldarius Johnson Jr., Sr., CB - 3-star uncommitted
  • Jeffar Jaen-Noel, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Georgia Tech
  • Amare Nugent, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted

Edna Karr

  • Richard Anderson, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to LSU
  • Aiden Hall, Sr., S - 4-star committed to LSU
  • Hayward Howard Jr., Sr., 4-star committed to Texas
  • Leon Noil Jr., Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Nebraska

Pick 'Em

Tell us who you think will win and play High School On SI's Pick 'Em!

American Heritage (FL) vs Edna Karr (LA): Live score updates from national high school football top 25 matchup - September 12, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Louisiana