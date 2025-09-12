American Heritage (FL) vs Edna Karr (LA): Live score updates from national high school football top 25 matchup
The No. 12 American Heritage Patriots (1-1) play the No. 18 Edna Karr Cougars (1-0) in a national top 25 matchup on Friday at Caesars Superdome.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.
American Heritage is No. 4 in High School On SI's Florida top 25 rankings, and Edna Karr is No. 1 in the top 25 Louisiana rankings. They are both ranked in our national top 25 rankings.
Players to Watch
American Heritage
- Dia Bell, Sr., QB - 5-star committed to Texas
- Brandon Bennett, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Florida State
- Aldarius Johnson Jr., Sr., CB - 3-star uncommitted
- Jeffar Jaen-Noel, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Georgia Tech
- Amare Nugent, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
Edna Karr
- Richard Anderson, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to LSU
- Aiden Hall, Sr., S - 4-star committed to LSU
- Hayward Howard Jr., Sr., 4-star committed to Texas
- Leon Noil Jr., Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Nebraska
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
