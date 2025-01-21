Diesel Solari Voted High School on SI Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year
Throughout his high school football career, Ceciila HS quarterback Diesel Solari thrived at overcoming obstacles.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior fought through injuries, including an ACL tear as a sophomore and an ankle injury this past season that kept him out of the lineup for much of the Bulldogs' district slate.
Solari, who hurt his ankle in a loss at Division I nonselect state champion Central-BR, returned with a vengeance in the playoffs to lead the No. 18 Bulldogs to an unprecedented five straight road wins over higher seeds and the Division II nonselect state title.
For his efforts, the fans voted Solari as the High School on SI Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year.
"Diesel Solari is a lot of fun to coach because of what he does," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said after the Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Franklinton in the title game. "I've coached a lot of good football players, but Diesel will turn your head three or four times a game."
Solari guided the Bulldogs to a second straight championship game appearance. Cecilia, which finished as runner-up to district rival Opelousas in 2023, was trailing Franklinton by three points with less than two minutes remaining when Solari tossed the game-winning 39-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Ellis Stewart for a 35-32 victory.
Solari, who was named Outstanding Player, rushed for 148 yards and two TDs on 18 carries and completed 8 of 18 passes for 69 yards and a score.
Solari completed 100 of 168 passes on the year for 1,526 yards and 25 TDs. He rushed for 1009 yards on 137 carries with 16 TDs, averaged 44 yards per kick return with two scores and intercepted two passes with three blocked kicks.
"I wish I could say that I taught Diesel to do anything," Skains said, "but he's a special athlete and player. Pound-for-pound, he's the best I've ever coached."