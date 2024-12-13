E.D. White vs. Archbishop Shaw: Live score updates from Louisiana high school football playoffs
A pair of Louisiana high school football powers will collide on Friday when E.D. White and Archbishop Shaw face off in the LHSAA Division II Select state championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Both teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Top 25 Louisiana High School Football Rankings.
Archbishop Shaw (11-2) is ranked No. 7 after defeating Madison Prep 35-28 in last week's semifinals.
E.D. White (11-2) sits at No. 9 following the Cardinals' 41-13 beatdown at home against Leesville last week.
Follow along below for live updates from E.D. White vs. Archbishop Shaw in their LHSAA Division II Select state championship game in New Orleans. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon CT.
E.D. White vs. Archbishop Shaw live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
-- Sam Brown