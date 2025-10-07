Louisiana High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Check out the latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Haynesville (5‑0)
2. Westminster Academy (5‑0)
3. North Iberville (5‑0)
4. Jeanerette (5‑0)
5. Riverside Academy (4‑1)
6. St. John (4‑1)
7. Grand Lake (5‑0)
8. LaSalle (4‑1)
9. Elton (4‑1)
10. West St. John (3‑2)
11. North Central (4‑1)
12. Covenant Christian Academy (3‑2)
13. Ascension Christian (3‑2)
14. Westminster Christian Academy – Lafayette (3‑2)
15. Ascension Catholic (3‑2)
16. Logansport (2‑3)
17. St. Frederick (2‑3)
18. Varnado (2‑3)
19. Kentwood (2‑3)
20. Southern Lab (3‑2)
21. Montgomery (2‑3)
22. Jonesboro‑Hodge (3‑2)
23. Merryville (2‑3)
24. Thrive Academy (0‑1)
25. General Trass (2‑3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (6‑0)
2. Calvary Baptist Academy (4‑1)
3. Kinder (5‑0)
4. Ferriday (5‑0)
5. Slaughter Community Charter (5‑0)
6. Oak Grove (5‑1)
7. Mangham (4‑1)
8. Lake Arthur (5‑0)
9. Ouachita Christian (5‑0)
10. D’Arbonne Woods (4‑1)
11. Catholic – N.I. (4‑1)
12. South Plaquemines (4‑1)
13. Vinton (3‑2)
14. Delcambre (4‑1)
15. East Feliciana (4‑1)
16. West St. Mary (4‑1)
17. Union Parish (2‑3)
18. Mansfield (3‑2)
19. Avoyelles (2‑3)
20. Beekman (3‑2)
21. Franklin (2‑2)
22. Loreauville (2‑3)
23. Red River (2‑3)
24. Port Barre (2‑3)
25. Northeast (3‑2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Marksville (5‑0)
2. Jewel Sumner (5‑0)
3. Madison Prep (4‑1)
4. Erath (5‑0)
5. Young Audiences Charter (3‑0)
6. Bunkie (5‑0)
7. St. James (4‑1)
8. Jena (4‑1)
9. Jennings (4‑1)
10. Church Point (4‑1)
11. Sterlington (3‑2)
12. University Lab (3‑2)
13. Donaldsonville (4‑1)
14. Pine (4‑1)
15. Thomas Jefferson (3‑1)
16. Amite (3‑2)
17. North Webster (3‑2)
18. Lake Charles College Prep (3‑2)
19. Mamou (3‑2)
20. Ville Platte (2‑3)
21. Haynes Academy (2‑3)
22. Kaplan (3‑2)
23. Livingston Collegiate Academy (2‑3)
24. Westlake (3‑2)
25. Richwood (1‑3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (5‑0)
2. Iowa (5‑0)
3. Tioga (5‑1)
4. Belle Chasse (5‑0)
5. Plaquemine (4‑1)
6. St. Michael (5‑0)
7. St. Charles Catholic (4‑1)
8. Teurlings Catholic (4‑1)
9. Abramson (5‑0)
10. Northwood (4‑1)
11. Lakeshore (4‑1)
12. The Willow School (4‑1)
13. St. Thomas More (3‑2)
14. Brusly (4‑1)
15. Franklinton (3‑2)
16. Wossman (3‑2)
17. Northside (4‑1)
18. McDonogh 35 (3‑2)
19. Franklin Parish (3‑2)
20. Fredrick Douglass (3‑1)
21. Bossier (4‑2)
22. South Terrebonne (3‑2)
23. South Lafourche (3‑2)
24. Grant (3‑2)
25. West Ouachita (3‑3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (5‑0)
2. Ouachita Parish (5‑0)
3. Zachary (4‑0)
4. John Curtis Christian (4‑0)
5. West Monroe (4‑1)
6. Alexandria (5‑0)
7. Brother Martin (5‑1)
8. Southside (4‑1)
9. East Ascension (4‑1)
10. Archbishop Rummel (3‑2)
11. Parkway (5‑0)
12. Jesuit (5‑1)
13. Terrebonne (4‑1)
14. Thibodaux (5‑0)
15. Ruston (4‑1)
16. Captain Shreve (4‑1)
17. Neville (3‑2)
18. Lafayette (4‑1)
19. St. Augustine (4‑1)
20. Denham Springs (3‑2)
21. Hammond (4‑1)
22. Dutchtown (4‑1)
23. Central (4‑1)
24. Carencro (3‑2)
25. Destrehan (3‑2)
