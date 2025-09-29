Louisiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Check out the latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Haynesville (4-0)
2. North Iberville (4-0)
3. Westminster Academy (4-0)
4. Grand Lake (4-0)
5. Riverside Academy (3-1)
6. Covenant Christian Academy (3-1)
7. Jeanerette (4-0)
8. LaSalle (3-1)
9. Southern Lab (3-1)
10. St. John (3-1)
11. Elton (3-1)
12. Varnado (2-2)
13. Logansport (2-2)
14. Kentwood (2-2)
15. West St. John (2-2)
16. North Central (3-1)
17. Ascension Christian (2-2)
18. St. Martin's Episcopal (2-2)
19. Ascension Catholic (2-2)
20. Hanson Memorial (1-2)
21. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (2-2)
22. St. Frederick (1-3)
23. Jonesboro-Hodge (2-2)
24. Block (1-3)
25. Tensas (0-1)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Ferriday (4-0)
2. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (5-0)
3. Calvary Baptist Academy (3-1)
4. Slaughter Community Charter (4-0)
5. Kinder (4-0)
6. Lake Arthur (4-0)
7. Ouachita Christian (4-0)
8. West St. Mary (4-0)
9. Oak Grove (4-1)
10. Mangham (3-1)
11. Vinton (3-1)
12. Catholic - N.I. (3-1)
13. East Feliciana (4-1)
14. D'Arbonne Woods (3-1)
15. South Plaquemines (3-1)
16. Lakeside (3-1)
17. Beekman (3-1)
18. Delcambre (3-1)
19. Red River (2-2)
20. DeQuincy (2-2)
21. Northeast (3-1)
22. Union Parish (1-3)
23. Port Barre (2-2)
24. Welsh (2-2)
25. Rayville (2-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jena (4-0)
2. Marksville (4-0)
3. Jewel Sumner (4-0)
4. Bunkie (4-0)
5. Sterlington (3-1)
6. Young Audiences Charter (3-0)
7. Madison Prep (3-1)
8. Erath (4-0)
9. St. James (3-1)
10. North Webster (3-1)
11. Church Point (3-1)
12. Jennings (3-1)
13. Lake Charles College Prep (3-1)
14. Pine (3-1)
15. Kaplan (3-1)
16. Carroll (2-2)
17. Thomas Jefferson (2-1)
18. Donaldsonville (3-1)
19. University Lab (2-2)
20. Livingston Collegiate Academy (2-2)
21. Westlake (3-1)
22. Amite (2-2)
23. St. Martinville (2-2)
24. Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy (2-2)
25. Buckeye (2-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (4-0)
2. Iowa (4-0)
3. St. Charles Catholic (4-0)
4. Lakeshore (4-0)
5. St. Michael (4-0)
6. Tioga (4-1)
7. South Terrebonne (3-1)
8. Belle Chasse (4-0)
9. Franklinton (3-1)
10. Teurlings Catholic (3-1)
11. The Willow School (3-1)
12. South Lafourche (3-1)
13. Plaquemine (3-1)
14. Franklin Parish (3-1)
15. Abramson (4-0)
16. Istrouma (3-1)
17. Northwood (3-1)
18. Comeaux (3-1)
19. Southwood (2-1)
20. Northside (3-1)
21. St. Thomas More (2-2)
22. Brusly (3-1)
23. Lutcher (2-2)
24. McDonogh 35 (2-2)
25. Wossman (2-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (4-0)
2. Brother Martin (5-0)
3. Ouachita Parish (4-0)
4. Ruston (4-0)
5. Terrebonne (4-0)
6. John Curtis Christian (3-0)
7. St. Augustine (4-0)
8. Alexandria (4-0)
9. West Monroe (3-1)
10. Parkway (4-0)
11. Southside (3-1)
12. Zachary (3-0)
13. Riverdale (5-0)
14. Central (4-0)
15. East Ascension (3-1)
16. Thibodaux (4-0)
17. St. Amant (4-0)
18. Slidell (3-1)
19. Jesuit (4-1)
20. Captain Shreve (3-1)
21. St. Paul’s (3-1)
22. Holy Cross (3-1)
23. Hammond (3-1)
24. Easton (3-1)
25. Lafayette (3-1)
