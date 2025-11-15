High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from this week of Louisiana high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Hahnville Tigers vs Terrebonne Tigers
Hahnville Tigers vs Terrebonne Tigers / Jared Shanklin

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - November 14, 2025

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Acadiana 29, Carencro 21

Amite 59, Cohen 20

Archbishop Rummel 24, Holy Cross 0

Barbe 49, Northwood 21

Belaire 42, Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 31

Brother Martin 17, Liberty 16

Brusly 42, Albany 6

Catholic - N.I. 52, Glen Oaks 0

Cecilia 56, Carroll 7

Central 52, Dutchtown 24

Church Point 42, North Webster 7

De La Salle 45, Episcopal 14

Delta Charter 28, St. Martin's Episcopal 15

DeRidder 36, Eunice 15

Donaldsonville 18, Westlake 0

East Ascension 57, West Ouachita 16

East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Elton 36, LaSalle 14

Erath 56, Bogalusa 0

Ferriday 58, Northeast 0

Franklinton 51, Rayne 14

Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 6

Grand Lake 61, Montgomery 18

Hahnville 52, Slidell 39

Hammond 61, Captain Shreve 21

Haynes Academy 41, Abramson 0

Holy Savior Menard 47, Thomas Jefferson 0

Homer 21, Franklin 20

Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18

Jesuit 46, McDonogh 35 7

Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20

Kaplan 34, Pine 18

Kennedy 55, Fredrick Douglass 0

Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13

Leesville 52, Kenner Discovery 7

Logansport 44, Varnado 0

Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6

Lutcher 49, Iota 7

Mandeville 48, Thibodaux 27

Mansfield 42, Winnfield 12

Many 35, Red River 27

Marksville 48, Patterson 14

Metairie Park Country Day 56, Beekman 15

North Iberville 53, Arcadia 6

Northlake Christian 59, St. Louis Catholic 20

Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

Oak Grove 47, Port Allen 0

Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0

Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7

Ouachita Parish 24, St. Amant 21

Parkview Baptist 42, D'Arbonne Woods 28

Parkway 51, Covington 30

Plaquemine 55, Livonia 0

Richwood 40, Caldwell Parish 20

Slaughter Community Charter 21, Pope John Paul II 17

Southside 52, Prairieville 14

St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18

St. Frederick 49, Cedar Creek 6

St. Helena College and Career Academy 58, Avoyelles 26

St. Michael 35, Loranger 12

St. Paul's 56, Pineville 7

St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7

Terrebonne 27, Natchitoches Central 24

Union Parish 41, Rayville 18

Vinton 28, DeQuincy 0

Washington 22, Istrouma 14

Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23

West Feliciana 49, Bossier 6

West Monroe 49, South Lafourche 21

West St. John 50, General Trass 6

West St. Mary 28, Basile 22

Westgate 49, Airline 14

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21

Wossman 35, Minden 14

Zachary 48, Salmen 15

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana