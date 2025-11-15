Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
Amite 59, Cohen 20
Archbishop Rummel 24, Holy Cross 0
Barbe 49, Northwood 21
Belaire 42, Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 31
Brother Martin 17, Liberty 16
Brusly 42, Albany 6
Catholic - N.I. 52, Glen Oaks 0
Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
Central 52, Dutchtown 24
Church Point 42, North Webster 7
De La Salle 45, Episcopal 14
Delta Charter 28, St. Martin's Episcopal 15
DeRidder 36, Eunice 15
Donaldsonville 18, Westlake 0
East Ascension 57, West Ouachita 16
East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6
Elton 36, LaSalle 14
Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
Ferriday 58, Northeast 0
Franklinton 51, Rayne 14
Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 6
Grand Lake 61, Montgomery 18
Hahnville 52, Slidell 39
Hammond 61, Captain Shreve 21
Haynes Academy 41, Abramson 0
Holy Savior Menard 47, Thomas Jefferson 0
Homer 21, Franklin 20
Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
Jesuit 46, McDonogh 35 7
Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
Kaplan 34, Pine 18
Kennedy 55, Fredrick Douglass 0
Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
Leesville 52, Kenner Discovery 7
Logansport 44, Varnado 0
Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
Lutcher 49, Iota 7
Mandeville 48, Thibodaux 27
Mansfield 42, Winnfield 12
Many 35, Red River 27
Marksville 48, Patterson 14
Metairie Park Country Day 56, Beekman 15
North Iberville 53, Arcadia 6
Northlake Christian 59, St. Louis Catholic 20
Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0
Oak Grove 47, Port Allen 0
Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian 7
Ouachita Parish 24, St. Amant 21
Parkview Baptist 42, D'Arbonne Woods 28
Parkway 51, Covington 30
Plaquemine 55, Livonia 0
Richwood 40, Caldwell Parish 20
Slaughter Community Charter 21, Pope John Paul II 17
Southside 52, Prairieville 14
St. Edmund 62, Lincoln Prep 18
St. Frederick 49, Cedar Creek 6
St. Helena College and Career Academy 58, Avoyelles 26
St. Michael 35, Loranger 12
St. Paul's 56, Pineville 7
St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7
Terrebonne 27, Natchitoches Central 24
Union Parish 41, Rayville 18
Vinton 28, DeQuincy 0
Washington 22, Istrouma 14
Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
West Feliciana 49, Bossier 6
West Monroe 49, South Lafourche 21
West St. John 50, General Trass 6
West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
Westgate 49, Airline 14
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 26, Sacred Heart 21
Wossman 35, Minden 14
Zachary 48, Salmen 15
