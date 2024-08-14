Louisiana high school football: Harlem Berry leads list of 2025 top football recruits
With native sons like Peyton and Eli Manning, Ed Reed, Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Terry Bradshaw, Louisiana is a state known for producing some of the best players to ever compete in the NFL.
With the start of the 2024 Louisiana high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to point out some key players to watch this year who may be the next NFL stars to hail from the Pelican State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Louisiana's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Louisiana's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Harlem Berry - Running back
- High school: St Martin's Episcopal School
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 48
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to LSU
2. Devin Harper - Interior offensive line
- High school: Calvary Baptist Academy
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 305 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 104
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Committed to LSU
3. Jaboree Antoine - Cornerback
- High school: Westgate
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 170 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 136
- Position ranking: 18
- College: Committed to Miami
4. JT Lindsey - Running back
- High school: Alexandria
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 151
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Committed to LSU
5. Ferzell Shepard - Wide receiver
- High school: Scotlandville
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 181
- Position ranking: 18
- College: Committed to Mississippi State
6. James Simon - Running back
- High school: Calvary Baptist Academy
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 183
- Position ranking: 9
- College: Committed to Texas
7. TaRon Francis - Wide receiver
- High school: Edna Karr
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 195
- Position ranking: 19
- College: Committed to LSU
8. Keylan Moses - Linebacker
- High school: University Lab
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 275 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 26
- College: Committed to LSU
9. Devon Oliver - Defensive line
- High school: Parkway
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 275 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 38
- College: Uncommitted
10. John David LaFleur - Tight end
- High school: Sulphur
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 220 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 38
- College: Committed to LSU
