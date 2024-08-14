High School

Louisiana high school football: Harlem Berry leads list of 2025 top football recruits

Get to know Harlem Berry, Devin Harper and the other top 2025 football recruits in Louisiana

St. Martin's Episcopal Harlem Berry is the top-ranked Class of 2025 recruit in Louisiana. He is committed to LSU.
St. Martin's Episcopal Harlem Berry is the top-ranked Class of 2025 recruit in Louisiana. He is committed to LSU. / Photo credit: Harlem Berry/@HarlemBerry25 on X

With native sons like Peyton and Eli Manning, Ed Reed, Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Terry Bradshaw, Louisiana is a state known for producing some of the best players to ever compete in the NFL.

With the start of the 2024 Louisiana high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to point out some key players to watch this year who may be the next NFL stars to hail from the Pelican State.

>>2024 Louisiana high school football schedules released: Ruston to host Acadiana Week 1<<

Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Louisiana's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:

Louisiana's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects

1. Harlem Berry - Running back

  • High school: St Martin's Episcopal School
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
  • National ranking: 48
  • Position ranking: 2
  • College: Committed to LSU

2. Devin Harper - Interior offensive line

  • High school: Calvary Baptist Academy
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 305 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
  • National ranking: 104
  • Position ranking: 5
  • College: Committed to LSU

3. Jaboree Antoine - Cornerback

  • High school: Westgate
  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
  • National ranking: 136
  • Position ranking: 18
  • College: Committed to Miami

4. JT Lindsey - Running back

  • High school: Alexandria
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 151
  • Position ranking: 5
  • College: Committed to LSU

5. Ferzell Shepard - Wide receiver

  • High school: Scotlandville
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 181
  • Position ranking: 18
  • College: Committed to Mississippi State

6. James Simon - Running back

  • High school: Calvary Baptist Academy
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 183
  • Position ranking: 9
  • College: Committed to Texas

7. TaRon Francis - Wide receiver

  • High school: Edna Karr
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 195
  • Position ranking: 19
  • College: Committed to LSU

8. Keylan Moses - Linebacker

  • High school: University Lab
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 26
  • College: Committed to LSU

9. Devon Oliver - Defensive line

  • High school: Parkway
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 38
  • College: Uncommitted

10. John David LaFleur - Tight end

  • High school: Sulphur
  • Height: 6'6"
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 38
  • College: Committed to LSU

