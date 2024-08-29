Louisiana high school volleyball: Top players for the 2024 season
Volleyball season is now in full swing across Louisiana, with all roads eventually leading to the state tournament at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Here now is SBLive Louisiana’s list of standout volleyball players for the 2024 season. This is not an exhaustive list. Please let us know about additional players we should check out.
Laurel Cassidy, Parkview Baptist, Sr.
The only LSU commit in the state, Cassidy is an outside hitter and libero for the Eagles. An all-around talent on the floor, she totaled 439 digs and 89 assists. Considered among the top in-state prospects in volleyball and beach volleyball.
Her older sister, Madison, was a Louisiana Sportswriters Association Player of the Year who now plays beach volleyball at Southern Miss. Laurel started on the PBS varsity team as a freshman and qualified for the state powerlifting meet that year.
Reagan Robinson, Slidell, Sr.
The six rotation outside hitter finished fourth in the state with 569 kills to drive a fantastic turnaround in coach Danny Tullis' first season, which saw the Tigers reach the Division I semifinals. Also had 500 digs.
"We're building the habit of constantly doing things the right way. It's really paying off," she told Joseph Halm of the St. Tammany Farmer after leading her team to a 12-1 start to the 2024 season.
Abigail Bailey, Northlake Christian, Sr.
Bailey, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, is the state's leading returner in kills. The Southeastern Louisiana commit was third last year with 591 kills and earned Division IV Player of the Year after leading the Wolverines to their first state title since 2009.
Named Most Outstanding Player (18 kills) of the championship win over Notre Dame. Also had 358 digs, 58 blocks and 22 aces for a team that went 35-7.
Jana Thymes, Parkview Baptist, Jr.
A talented athlete who can dunk a basketball, it's no surprise that Thymes is being recruited by several Division I programs. The outside hitter, who was eighth in the state with 481 kills, is the daughter of former LSU student-athletes Debbie and Derrick Thymes.
Debbie was an Olympian who is in the LSU Hall of Fame for track and field. Derrick ran track and played football at LSU.
Emma Richey, Mount Carmel, Sr.
Top returning pure setter who was second in the state with 1,340 assists. Three-year starter and returning all-state selection has led the Cubs to consecutive Division I runner up finishes.
Dedicated her offseason exclusively to beach volleyball and accepted an offer to play the sport at Division I Jacksonville University.
Virginia Voitier, Haynes Academy, Sr.
The Division I beach volleyball commit to Alabama-Birmingham has led her team to consecutive deep playoff runs while teaming up with younger sister, Marilyn. Both made all state.
Virginia had 14 kills, 12 digs and seven aces in a September 2023 win over Country Day. "This is just one of the many steps we hope to make during the season," she told Les East of The New Orleans Advocate.
Neal Grace Berry, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr.
Left-handed six rotation player who recently committed to McNeese State. Ranked seventh in the state with 502 kills, was named Offensive MVP in her district and earned all-state honors while leading the Terriers to the Division III state quarterfinals.
"Loves the sport and plays with great motivation and energy," a volleyball analyst said of Berry.
Rhyan Miciotto, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Alternates at right side hitter and setter for the Cougars, who have won three straight state championships. Committed to UL and also plays on STM's powerhouse soccer team.
Named All-Metro MVP by The Acadiana Advocate after leading STM to a 35-5 record with 499 assists, 307 digs, 189 kills, 33 aces and 18 blocks.
Emily Caracci, Mount Carmel, Sr.
Led the Cubs in kills (336) and hitting percentage (.373). Described as a fiery competitor, Caracci showed her versatility during the club season when she flourished at outside hitter.
Last year as a middle blocker, she received all-district, all-metro and all-state honors. "We have so many new talented underclassmen," she told Varsity Sports Now earlier this month.
Lauren Pipitone, Dominican, Sr.
Libero for the four-time defending state champions paced the state with 801 digs. "Demonstrates uncanny reflexes and anticipation of ball location," was how a volleyball analyst described Pipitone, who led her team with 124 sets played and 61 aces. Helped Dominican to a 44-2 record.
Lia Beverly, Metairie Park Country Day, Sr.
The 6-foot-1 middle blocker, an Alabama Birmingham commit, led the Cajuns to their eighth straight state title. Prep Dig Volleyball wrote about Beverly last year: "Excellent size and long arms and was very aware of her zone at the net, sending overpasses right back down.”
Had 10 kills and 2.5 blocks in a straight set win over Westminster Christian-Opelousas in last year's title game.
Mariah Mott, Hahnville, Sr.
Outside hitter was ninth in the state with 436 kills. Played club volleyball for Rise 17-1 and led the Thibodaux-based team to several tournament championships, including the New Orleans Blastoff.
"Punishing hitter who continues to improve in all areas," an analyst said of Mott, who was named MVP of Southern University's Elite Camp in July.
Cori Staes, Ben Franklin, Sr.
A combo middle and outside hitter, the 5-foot-11 all-state selection led her team with 405 kills and a .388 hitting percentage. The Falcons went 37-8 and reached the Division II state semifinals.
Has her own website, coristaes.com. Maintains a 4.2 grade point average and has a 30-inch vertical jump.
Eleanor Guidry, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Ranked 10th in the state with 555 digs. "Outstanding libero who continues to get better," said an analyst, who added that Guidry is "known for rock-solid defense and jaw-dropping digs." Led the Cougars with 26 digs in the state championship win over arch-rival Teurlings Catholic.
Beverly Potier, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Middle hitter who was one of only two sophomores to land on the 2022 all-state team. Sidelined by injury in 2023, Potier returned for club volleyball and excelled for Cajun Elite.
"Always seems to hit the right shot," an analyst said. As a sophomore, she finished with 239 kills, 59 blocks and 48 digs for a state champion squad.
Caroline Beahm, Isidore Newman, Jr.
The 6-footer is an excellent server, blocker and hitter. A key factor in the Greenies' 2022 championship as a freshman, the middle hitter was 11th in the state in kills (414) while leading her team to the Division IV state semifinals.
"I like to believe every year that we're going to win (a championship)," Beahm told Varsity Sports Now earlier this month.
Emory Freret, E.D. White, Jr.
Middle blocker burst onto the scene as a freshman with an outstanding performance in the 2022 Division III state championship loss to Dunham. Led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in 2023.
"It feels amazing," Freret told Varsity Sports Now after a win over Parkview Baptist in the semifinals where she racked up 15 kills and two blocks.
Miranda Hollincheck, Archbishop Hannan, Sr.
Led the Hawks to the Division III state title with 525 digs and 81 aces, including several key aces in a win over previously undefeated Dominican.
"Tremendous athlete and tenacious defender," an analyst said of the libero, who was all-district, all-parish, all-metro and all-state. Has a 4.32 GPA. Plays club volleyball for Infinity South 17-1.
Olivia Besson, E.D. White, Sr.
”An all-out hustler who scrubs the floor with her amazing defensive play," an analyst said of Besson, a libero who was fifth in the state with 594 digs to help the Cardinals to a second straight championship appearance.
Played club volleyball for Thibodaux Regional RISE, which placed ninth out of 104 teams in April at the Adidas Roundball Classic in Dallas.
Saniya Raheem, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Outside hitter was 10th in the state with 429 kills for the Panthers, who achieved 37 wins en route to a Division III semifinal appearance.
"One of the (team's) key pieces" and a "dynamic player," an analyst said of Raheem. Totaled 15 kills and seven digs in a straight set quarterfinal win over St. Michael.
Bethany Stout, Westminster Christian-Opelousas, Sr.
Stout, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter is a "great blocker and plays with emotion," an analyst said. Had 16 kills in the semifinal win over district rival Ascension Episcopal and has been a pivotal player since her freshman year when she helped her team to the state tournament.
Totaled 17 kills with four blocks, four aces and four digs and an assist in a regular season win over Ascension Episcopal.
Aubrey Portie, Sam Houston, Jr.
This 5-foot-10 outside hitter led the Broncos to a third straight district title with 12 kills, seven digs and two aces in a win over Sulphur that clinched the crown. Collected 11 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces in a playoff win over district rival Barbe.
Selected by the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association in July to participate in its Player Showcase.
Marilyn Votier, Haynes Academy, Jr.
Along with her sister Virginia, made history last year as the first players in school history to receive all-state recognition. Marilyn, a middle blocker, helped the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets extend top-seeded eventual champion Archbishop Hannan to five sets in the quarterfinals with 18 kills and three blocks.
Marissa Taix, John Curtis Christian, Sr.
Libero led the Patriots to the Division IV state semifinals with 513 digs. Older sister Danielle is a senior player at UL; mother Cindy played softball at LSU and is an assistant coach at John Curtis.
Annika Roberson, Ben Franklin, Sr.
The southpaw, a 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, made all-state after notching 370 kills and 65 blocks. "Smart, heady player who utilizes angles and seams into her shot selection," an analyst said.
After a quarterfinal win over Kenner Discovery, Roberson told Varsity Sports Now: "What really helped us was keeping high energy throughout the entire match."
Jane Gambel, Metairie Park Country Day, Sr.
The MVP of the Division V state championship win over Westminster Christian recently committed to Sewanee: The University of the South.
Back in 2022, 2DSports Volleyball identified Gambel as a player on the rise: "Played a big role in Country Day's Division V state championship run" and "showing great hitting and blocking skills in her season highlights," the video's caption read.
Ava Henry, Sam Houston, Sr.
Versatile player who is effective in the middle and outside. Helped the Broncos to the Division I quarterfinals. Had 13 kills and 16 blocks in a five-set loss to Division II champion St. Thomas More.
Anna Claire Hebert, Teurlings Catholic, Jr.
Setter had 20 of her team's 29 assists in a playoff win over Liberty Magnet that punched the Rebels' ticket to the state tournament. Finished the season with a team-high 730 assists and has more than 1,300 during her career.
Ava Labat, Slidell, Jr.
Setter was third in the state with 1,308 assists. District 5-I first team selection was named to the 2023 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish Volleyball Team. Also had 232 digs and 31 aces.
Mary-Alice Dohmann, Berwick, Sr.
Another combo middle/outside hitter, the 5-foot-11 Dohmann led the 15th-seeded Panthers to a straight set playoff win over Patrick Taylor with 21 kills. Received individual honors after helping Berwick to the team title at the Thibodaux Regional RISE Camp in July.
Mia Phillips, Archbishop Hannan, Sr.
The right-side/middle hitter supplied the winning kill in the top-seeded Hawks' win over E.D. White in the Division III state championship.
"I really did not want to lose again this year," she told Louisiana Sports on SI, "so I was like, I might as well do whatever I can to get the points." Hannan finished with a 41-2 record.
- Mike Coppage | @SBLiveLA