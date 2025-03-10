High School

Louisiana (LHSAA) boys high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/10/2025)

Check out all the LHSAA state championship playoff brackets for every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball

The Louisiana boys high school basketball postseason comes to a close this season as the year concludes with the Marsh Madness state tournament taking place March 10-15.

Follow the links below for LHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball.

LOUISIANA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Zachary vs. (4) Natchitoches Central

(3) Denham Springs vs. (2) Central

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Wossman vs. (5) Brusly

(6) Bossier vs. (2) Minden

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Madison vs. (4) Richwood

(3) Marksville vs. (2) Red River

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Vinton vs. (4) Ferriday

(6) East Iberville vs. (2) Franklin

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Liberty vs. (4) St. Augustine

(3) St. Thomas More vs. (7) John Curtin Christian

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Archbishop Shaw vs. (5) Madison Prep

(3) Peabody vs. (2) Archbishop Hannan

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Calvary Baptist Academy vs. (5) Rosepine

(3) Metairie Park Country Day vs. (2) Dunham

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Crescent City Christian vs. (4) Hamilton Christian

(3) Southern Lab vs. (2) Lincoln Prep

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class B Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Lacassine vs. (4) Simsboro

(3) Zwolle vs. (2) Avoyelles Charte

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class C Championship

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

(1) Pleasant Hill vs. (5) Georgetown

(3) Gibsland-Coleman vs. (2) Plainview

