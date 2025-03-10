Louisiana (LHSAA) boys high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/10/2025)
The Louisiana boys high school basketball postseason comes to a close this season as the year concludes with the Marsh Madness state tournament taking place March 10-15.
Follow the links below for LHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball.
LOUISIANA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Zachary vs. (4) Natchitoches Central
(3) Denham Springs vs. (2) Central
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Wossman vs. (5) Brusly
(6) Bossier vs. (2) Minden
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Madison vs. (4) Richwood
(3) Marksville vs. (2) Red River
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Vinton vs. (4) Ferriday
(6) East Iberville vs. (2) Franklin
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Liberty vs. (4) St. Augustine
(3) St. Thomas More vs. (7) John Curtin Christian
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Archbishop Shaw vs. (5) Madison Prep
(3) Peabody vs. (2) Archbishop Hannan
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Calvary Baptist Academy vs. (5) Rosepine
(3) Metairie Park Country Day vs. (2) Dunham
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Crescent City Christian vs. (4) Hamilton Christian
(3) Southern Lab vs. (2) Lincoln Prep
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class B Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Lacassine vs. (4) Simsboro
(3) Zwolle vs. (2) Avoyelles Charte
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class C Championship
SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
(1) Pleasant Hill vs. (5) Georgetown
(3) Gibsland-Coleman vs. (2) Plainview
LHSAA boys high school basketball Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Think you know who will win each game? Log in or create a profile, then make your picks here.
More Louisiana high school sports news
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports