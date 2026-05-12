Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 12-14, 2026

The 2026 Louisiana high school baseball playoffs continue into semifinal and championship action from May 12-14.

Division IV, Class B, and Class C head into semifinal action on May 12 at McMurry Park. Followed by the championship games on May 13. Later, both the select and non-select Divisions I, II, and III start their championship action on May 14.

In Division I (Non-Select) No. 8 Dutchtown has made a suprising run, defeating No. 1 Barbe in the Quarterfinals. They will be facing off against No. 2 Sam Houston in the championship game hoping to pull off another upset.

Meanwhile, in Division I (Select) the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will face off as Brother Martin takes on Catholic - Baton Rouge. The first pitch in this series will be thrown at 5:30 on May 14.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications and divisions before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 LHSAA state championship games begin on May 13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur, LA.

Full brackets for each classification are linked below.

2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores

Championship

Zachary vs. Sam Houston — 05/14, 5:30 PM

Championship

Brother Martin vs. Catholic-B.R. — 05/14, 5:30 PM

Championship

Brusly vs. Lutcher — 5/14 2:00 PM

Championship

Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic — 05/14, 2:00 PM

Championship

Sterlington vs. Westlake — 05/14, 11:00 AM

Championship

University Lab vs. Newman — 05/14, 11:00 AM

Semifinals - McMurry Park

Welsh vs. Vinton — 05/12, 2:00 PM

Mangham vs. Oakdale — 05/12, 2:00 PM

Semifinals - McMurry Park

Central Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian — 05/12, 5:30 PM

Cedar Creek vs. Covenant Christian Academy — 05/12, 5:30 PM

Semifinals

Pitkin vs. Weston — 05/12, 11:00 AM

Family Community Christian vs. Glenmora — 05/12, 2:00 PM

Semifinals

Maurepas vs. Ebarb — 05/12, 11:00 AM

Claiborne Christian vs. Family Christian — 05/12, 11:00 AM

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