Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 12-14, 2026
The 2026 Louisiana high school baseball playoffs continue into semifinal and championship action from May 12-14.
Division IV, Class B, and Class C head into semifinal action on May 12 at McMurry Park. Followed by the championship games on May 13. Later, both the select and non-select Divisions I, II, and III start their championship action on May 14.
In Division I (Non-Select) No. 8 Dutchtown has made a suprising run, defeating No. 1 Barbe in the Quarterfinals. They will be facing off against No. 2 Sam Houston in the championship game hoping to pull off another upset.
Meanwhile, in Division I (Select) the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will face off as Brother Martin takes on Catholic - Baton Rouge. The first pitch in this series will be thrown at 5:30 on May 14.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications and divisions before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 LHSAA state championship games begin on May 13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur, LA.
Full brackets for each classification are linked below.
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division I Non-Select Championships
Championship
Zachary vs. Sam Houston — 05/14, 5:30 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division I Select Championships
Championship
Brother Martin vs. Catholic-B.R. — 05/14, 5:30 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division II Non-Select Championships
Championship
Brusly vs. Lutcher — 5/14 2:00 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division II Select Championships
Championship
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic — 05/14, 2:00 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division III Non-Select Championships
Championship
Sterlington vs. Westlake — 05/14, 11:00 AM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division III Select Championships
Championship
University Lab vs. Newman — 05/14, 11:00 AM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division IV Non-Select Championships
Semifinals - McMurry Park
Welsh vs. Vinton — 05/12, 2:00 PM
Mangham vs. Oakdale — 05/12, 2:00 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Division IV Select Championships
Semifinals - McMurry Park
Central Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian — 05/12, 5:30 PM
Cedar Creek vs. Covenant Christian Academy — 05/12, 5:30 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Class B State Championships
Semifinals
Pitkin vs. Weston — 05/12, 11:00 AM
Family Community Christian vs. Glenmora — 05/12, 2:00 PM
2026 Louisiana (LHSAA) Baseball Class C State Championships
Semifinals
Maurepas vs. Ebarb — 05/12, 11:00 AM
Claiborne Christian vs. Family Christian — 05/12, 11:00 AM
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.