Angels vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The Cleveland Guardians are sitting atop the AL Central heading into this week with a 21-21 record. They'll look to build on that tonight when they open a series against the 16-25 Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are coming off a series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, but they did manage to scrape out a win on Sunday night. They'll try to turn that into a second-straight win tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League showdown.

Angels vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-154)

Guardians -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Angels +144

Guardians -172

Total

OVER 7.5 (-105)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Angels vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: TBD

Cleveland: Joey Cantillo, LHP (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

Angels vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Guardians.TV, Angels Broadcast Television

Angels record: 16-25

Guardians record: 21-21

Angels vs. Guardians Best Prop Bet

Joey Cantillo OVER 1.5 Earned Runs (-135) via Caesars

Joey Cantillo has a 3.43 ERA but a 4.41 FIP and a 1.373 WHIP, suggesting some regression in his future. Tonight, he has to take on an Angels lineup that has been surprisingly strong against left-handed pitchers this season. The Angels rank seventh in wRC+ against lefties this season, along with an OPS of .755.

Angels vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

We have yet to find out who's going to be starting on the mound for the Angels tonight, but I still think they're a solid bet as underdogs against the Guardians. As I wrote above, the Angels have been great against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking seventh in the Majors in wRC+ against them.

Overall, the Angels are 10th in wRC+ over the past 30 days, significantly better than the Guardians, who come in at 19th in that metric in the same time frame.

I'll back the Angels as underdogs tonight.

Pick: Angels +144 via FanDuel

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