Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays, Mariners vs. Astros, and More)

It's a brand new week, which means we have fresh series across Major League Baseball for us to watch and bet on.

As always, I'm going to give you my favorite plays for Monday's action. I have two sides and a player prop for today, so let's dive into them.

Best MLB Bets for Monday, May 11

Blue Jays -130 vs. Rays via Caesars

Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+150) via BetRivers

Mariners -143 vs. Astros via DraftKings

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction

In today's edition of betting $100 every day for a year, I broke down why I'm putting $40 on the Blue Jays to get the win at home tonight:

I think some regression is in store for the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite their strong record, they're coming into this game ranking just 25th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. They're rolling with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, who I also think is bound for some regression, sporting a 3.72 FIP on the year.

With the Blue Jays at home, I'll take Toronto to get some revenge after getting swept by the Rays last week.

Pick: Blue Jays -130

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prop Bet

In betting $100 every day for a year, I wrote about why I like Josh Jung to continue his hot month of betting:

Josh Jung has been red-hot lately. He has a batting average of .375 and a slugging percentage of .635 over his past 115 plate appearances spanning across 30 days. Tonight, he and the Rangers will take on Michael Soroka of the Diamondbacks. He has a 1.432 WHIP while allowing 10.2 hits per nine innings pitched this season.

That should set Jung up for another big game tonight.

Pick: Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+150)

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction

The Seattle Mariners' offense has been red-hot of late. They rank fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and tonight they have one of their best pitchers on the mound. George Kirby has been strong in 2026, sporting n impressive 2.94 ERA.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, and while his 2.42 ERA is promising, the Astros have the worst bullpen ERA in the Majors, making them always live for a late-game collapse. They have a bullpen ERA of 6.05, which is more than half a run worse than any other bullpen.

That's enough for me to back the Mariners as road favorites tonight.

Pick: Mariners -143

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