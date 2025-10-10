High School

Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get LHSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks continues Friday, October 10

There are 119 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 10, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Ruston travels to take on No. 12 Ouachita Parish, and No. 10 West Monroe hosts No. 3 Alexandria.

Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.

LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 25 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Bourgeois vs Destrehan, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Holy Cross at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 28 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, South Terrebonne vs Lutcher, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Northside vs St. Thomas More at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 31 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Jefferson Rise Charter vs Young Audiences Charter, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Madison Prep vs Southern Lab at 7:00 PM. The final game, DeQuincy vs Erath, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 27 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Pickering, starts at 6:30 PM. The game highlighted by Calvary Baptist Academy vs Homer at 5:00 PM. The final game, Rayville vs Madison, starts at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10

There are 25 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs Pickering, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Varnado vs West St. John, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

