Louisiana Sleeper OL Lands Colorado, North Texas Offers After Dominant Playoff Push
It might seem far-fetched for a football prospect with the measurables of Myles Joseph to be under the radar on the recruiting scene.
Joseph, a senior offensive lineman at Lake Charles College Prep, held a bag of mostly FCS scholarship offers until North Texas and Colorado jumped on board this week.
Paving the Way for a Prolific Rusher
Lake Charles College Prep didn't begin the season as a power running team, but the Trailblazers shifted the focus after losing starting quarterback Dylen Vital to injury in a Week One loss to Westgate.
LCCP moved a running back to QB and began heavily feeding junior Ayden Carter, who has had a season that defies logic while following the lead blocking of Joseph, a versatile player that an opposing coach said moves around the line at different positions.
Following gaping holes created by Joseph and the LCCP offensive line, Carter ranked second in the state in rushing (117-2,495, 27 TDs) and averaged over 21 yards per carry for a team that has won eight of its last nine games and earned a No. 3 seed in Division II select.
"We've been able to run the ball all year," LCCP coach Erick Franklin said after a win over Comeaux. "Myles and the offensive line have been dominant. They've been doing this all year."
Two Big Offers in 24 Hours
Coach Franklin pulled Joseph aside after practice this week to give him the news that Colorado had offered. North Texas, which got a recent unofficial visit from the senior, pulled the trigger the next day.
This weekend, after the Trailblazers host No. 14-seeded Leesville in a regional playoff game, Joseph will take an official visit to Stephen F. Austin. An official to Washington State is in the works, along with plans to visit North Texas again and Colorado.
Tough Junior Campaign in Arizona
This is Joseph's first year back in Louisiana after spending a few years in Arizona. He tore his ACL the first game of his junior season while suiting up for Centennial High School in the Phoenix area.
Joseph's injury, combined with moving from state-to-state, was a likely factor in the delay of his recruitment. The senior, who began this season at 320 lbs. and has burned a ton of calories blocking for Carter, shook back with no problem.
Top OL at U.S. Army Junior All-American Combine
In January 2024, Joseph was named the top offensive lineman at the U.S. Army Combine. He subsequently was invited to LSU by coach Corey Raymond for a visit before suffering the injury in the fall.
Jospeh remains a sleeper when it comes to rankings. He has a 247Sports profile but is unranked. The LSU-based website Dandy Don lists him as a player to watch outside of the top 100 in-state prospects.
Road to School's 1st State Championship?
LCCP (8-2) is vying for its first football state championship. Tonight, the Trailblazers host a local opponent in Leesville (6-5), which has won five straight games after a 1-5 start and hammered No. 19 Kenner Discovery 52-7.
If the Trailblazers win, they'll likely host No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic (9-1) and the winner of No. 7 Archbishop Shaw/No. 2 Loyola Prep. Despite seeding, the Eagles will be the favorites in the minds of many in that potential quarterfinal matchup as the defending state champions.
Top-seeded St. Charles Catholic and frontrunners No. 4 University Lab and No. 5 Madison Prep are on the other side of the bracket.
The further the Trailblazers advance, more chances for publicity for Joseph and his teammates. They'll have to win three games to reach the Superdome Classic and the state finals.
