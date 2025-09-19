New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 56 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Mcdonogh 35 vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 24 Archbishop Rummel vs No. 23 Archbishop Shaw.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area on Friday, highlighted by McDonogh 35 vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 5:00 PM.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs Houma Christian
Alexandria vs Destrehan
Amite vs Independence
Archbishop Rummel vs Archbishop Shaw
Ascension Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Ascension Christian vs Covenant Christian Academy
Assumption vs Thibodaux
Belle Chasse vs South Plaquemines
Brother Martin vs New Hope
Carver Collegiate Academy vs Mandeville
Central Lafourche vs South Lafourche
Chalmette vs Holy Cross
Covington vs Washington
De La Salle vs St. Paul's
Dunham vs St. Charles Catholic
E.D. White vs Hahnville
East St. John vs Hammond
Edna Karr vs McDonogh 35
Fontainebleau vs Peabody
Franklinton vs Pine
Fredrick Douglass vs Reed
Hancock vs St. Martin
Haynes Academy vs St. John
Jesuit vs Bonnabel
Jewel Sumner vs Loranger
John Ehret vs Landry
Kennedy vs St. Amant
Kentwood vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs Covington
Lakeshore vs Northshore
Liberty Magnet vs Lutcher
Live Oak vs Ponchatoula
Lumberton vs Wesson
Newman vs Wright
North Iberville vs Benjamin Franklin
Ocean Springs vs Picayune
Pass Christian vs Saint Stanislaus
Pope John Paul II vs Riverdale
Poplarville vs Pearl River Central
Prairieville vs Riverside Academy
Salmen vs Bogalusa
Slidell vs Easton
South Terrebonne vs Hanson Memorial
St. James vs Terrebonne
Thomas Jefferson vs Centerville
West St. John vs Donaldsonville
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
