High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

Quarterback for Ruston takes on Central in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome.
There are 56 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Mcdonogh 35 vs No. 1 Edna Karr, and No. 24 Archbishop Rummel vs No. 23 Archbishop Shaw.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 46 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area on Friday, highlighted by McDonogh 35 vs No. 1 Edna Karr at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs Houma Christian

Alexandria vs Destrehan

Amite vs Independence

Archbishop Rummel vs Archbishop Shaw

Ascension Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Ascension Christian vs Covenant Christian Academy

Assumption vs Thibodaux

Belle Chasse vs South Plaquemines

Brother Martin vs New Hope

Carver Collegiate Academy vs Mandeville

Central Lafourche vs South Lafourche

Chalmette vs Holy Cross

Covington vs Washington

De La Salle vs St. Paul's

Dunham vs St. Charles Catholic

E.D. White vs Hahnville

East St. John vs Hammond

Edna Karr vs McDonogh 35

Fontainebleau vs Peabody

Franklinton vs Pine

Fredrick Douglass vs Reed

Hancock vs St. Martin

Haynes Academy vs St. John

Independence vs Amite

Jesuit vs Bonnabel

Jewel Sumner vs Loranger

John Ehret vs Landry

Kennedy vs St. Amant

Kentwood vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs Covington

Lakeshore vs Northshore

Liberty Magnet vs Lutcher

Live Oak vs Ponchatoula

Lumberton vs Wesson

Newman vs Wright

North Iberville vs Benjamin Franklin

Ocean Springs vs Picayune

Pass Christian vs Saint Stanislaus

Pope John Paul II vs Riverdale

Poplarville vs Pearl River Central

Prairieville vs Riverside Academy

Salmen vs Bogalusa

Slidell vs Easton

South Terrebonne vs Hanson Memorial

St. James vs Terrebonne

Thomas Jefferson vs Centerville

West St. John vs Donaldsonville

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

Published
