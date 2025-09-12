High School

Shreveport Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Shreveport metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Shreveport high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

North DeSoto hosts Loyola football
North DeSoto hosts Loyola football / Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 59 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area this weekend including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Shreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Natchitoches Central vs No. 24 Evangel Christian Academy, and Center vs No. 12 North DeSoto.

Shreveport High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Full list of Friday Shreveport metro games:

Airline vs Benton

Arcadia vs Southwood

Atlanta vs New Boston

Bastrop vs Washington

Bauxite vs Magnolia

Bossier vs Glenbrook

Bowie vs Overton

Byrd vs Haughton

Calvary Baptist Academy vs Neville

Center vs North DeSoto

Corsicana vs Hallsville

De Kalb vs Jefferson

De Queen vs Lafayette County

DeRidder vs Many

Dierks vs Parkers Chapel

Fordyce vs Mineral Springs

Foreman vs Horatio

Fouke vs Genoa Central

Harmony vs Beckville

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) vs Haynesville

Henderson vs Jacksonville

Hope vs Ashdown

Hughes Springs vs Linden-Kildare

Huntington vs Captain Shreve

Jonesboro-Hodge vs West Ouachita

Junction City vs Smackover

Lakeside vs LaSalle

Lakeview vs Cedar Creek

Liberty-Eylau vs Carthage

Logansport vs Loyola College Prep

Marshall vs Tyler Legacy

Maud vs Mt. Enterprise

Midlothian Heritage vs Texas

Minden vs Homer

Mt. Pleasant vs Terrell

Nashville vs Dardanelle

Natchitoches Central vs Evangel Christian Academy

New Diana vs Sabine

Newton vs Tatum

North Caddo vs North Webster

Northwood vs Elton

Ore City vs Alba-Golden

Parkway vs Woodlawn-Shreveport

Peabody vs Northwood

Pewitt vs Redwater

Pittsburg vs Grace Community

Plain Dealing vs Ringgold

Red River vs St. Mary's

Rush Springs vs Valliant

Spring Hill vs Ford

Timpson vs Westwood

Troup vs Harleton

