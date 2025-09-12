Shreveport Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get Shreveport metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Shreveport high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 59 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area this weekend including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Shreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Natchitoches Central vs No. 24 Evangel Christian Academy, and Center vs No. 12 North DeSoto.
Shreveport High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Shreveport metro area on Friday, highlighted by Center vs No. 12 North DeSoto. You can follow every game on our Shreveport Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Shreveport metro games:
Airline vs Benton
Arcadia vs Southwood
Arkansas vs El Dorado
Atlanta vs New Boston
Bastrop vs Washington
Bauxite vs Magnolia
Bossier vs Glenbrook
Bowie vs Overton
Broken Bow vs Idabel
Byrd vs Haughton
Calvary Baptist Academy vs Neville
Center vs North DeSoto
Corsicana vs Hallsville
De Kalb vs Jefferson
De Queen vs Lafayette County
DeRidder vs Many
Dierks vs Parkers Chapel
El Dorado vs Arkansas
Fordyce vs Mineral Springs
Foreman vs Horatio
Fouke vs Genoa Central
Harmony vs Beckville
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) vs Haynesville
Henderson vs Jacksonville
Hope vs Ashdown
Hughes Springs vs Linden-Kildare
Huntington vs Captain Shreve
Idabel vs Broken Bow
Jacksonville vs Henderson
Jonesboro-Hodge vs West Ouachita
Junction City vs Smackover
Lakeside vs LaSalle
Lakeview vs Cedar Creek
Liberty-Eylau vs Carthage
Logansport vs Loyola College Prep
Marshall vs Tyler Legacy
Maud vs Mt. Enterprise
Midlothian Heritage vs Texas
Minden vs Homer
Mt. Pleasant vs Terrell
Nashville vs Dardanelle
Natchitoches Central vs Evangel Christian Academy
New Boston vs Atlanta
New Diana vs Sabine
Newton vs Tatum
North Caddo vs North Webster
Northwood vs Elton
Ore City vs Alba-Golden
Overton vs Bowie
Parkway vs Woodlawn-Shreveport
Peabody vs Northwood
Pewitt vs Redwater
Pittsburg vs Grace Community
Plain Dealing vs Ringgold
Red River vs St. Mary's
Rush Springs vs Valliant
Spring Hill vs Ford
Terrell vs Mt. Pleasant
Timpson vs Westwood
Troup vs Harleton
Tyler Legacy vs Marshall
