Teurlings Catholic football player Douge Viltz voted SBLive's Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week
Viltz puts together strong all-around performance in Rebels' win against defending state champion
Douge Viltz definitely had a memorable season opener for himself and for his team.
Viltz, a senior running back for Teurlings Catholic, rushed for 107 yards on 28 carries and scored two TDs while adding a 60-yard kickoff return in the Rebels' 21-14 season-opening win against defending state champion Opelousas on Sept. 6.
For his efforts, Viltz was voted the SBLive Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 2-8.
