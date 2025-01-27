Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/25)
This past week saw most boys basketball games across Louisiana postponed or canceled due to the winter storm. One program, Dunham, makes its debut this week following a win on Saturday against another ranked club in Alexandria.
Buckle up your seat belts and get ready for a wild ride for the remainder of the regular season as coaches juggle their schedules to cram games in on available dates. Here are this week's top 25 teams.
1. Catholic-BR (23-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Bears defeated CEO Next Generation (17-8) by a score of 71-25 and defeated Catholic New Iberia on Saturday at Madison Prep, 69-52. Catholic-BR has a deep roster with up to 16 players getting involved in games, according to a recent report from WBRZ-TV. The Bears have upcoming games vs. St. Amant (13-8) and Madison Prep.
2. Liberty Magnet (14-1)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Patriots lost to Greenforest (Georgia) at the MLK Classic in Atlanta. Out of state games aren't recorded in the Geaux Preps power ratings. Five Patriots are averaging between 9.4 and 15 ppg. 6-foot-4 junior forward Kingston Jarrell is averaging 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Liberty has a game vs. Dunham on Jan. 27. A Jan. 24 game at Archbishop Hannan is still listed on the schedule with no designation as to whether it's postponed or canceled.
3. Archbishop Shaw (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Eagles had a game vs. L.B. Landry (15-8) canceled. District games vs. St. Charles (10-8) and Kenner Discovery (8-13) were postponed. Shaw has an upcoming game vs. Zachary on Jan. 31.
4. Calvary Baptist (20-2)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Cavaliers throttled North Caddo, 73-38. Sophomores Tyrone Jamison (15.8 ppg), Jaiden Hall (10.4) and Robert Wright (10) are all averaging in double digits. Senior Bubba Strong is scoring 9.8 ppg. 6-foot-4 G'Marrion Scott and 6-foot-10 Justin Houston, who are combining for around eight points and eight rebounds per game, would be top scorers on many teams. Craig Davis (6-6) and Sam Ponder (6-4) are additional key players.
5. Peabody Magnet (18-2)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Warhorses were impressive in a district win over Franklin Parish (14-6), beating the Patriots, 83-39. A game vs. Wossman was postponed. Peabody has upcoming road games vs. Tioga (17-8) and Avoyelles Public Charter (16-6). Isaiah Jones scored 26 points in a recent win over Alexandria
6. St. Thomas More (16-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Lafayette Christian, 72-55. Grayson Roy scored 18 points. Elijah Guidry and Trenton Potier each added 12 points. The Cougars travel to Crowley to face Notre Dame (9-2) on Monday, Jan. 27. STM hosts Carencro (6-6) on Jan. 28.
7. Zachary (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos defeated Parkview Baptist (15-5) by an 86-50 margin and had a game vs. McKinley (12-7) canceled. Sophomore Ian Edmond had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal vs. Parkview Baptist. Zachary has away games vs. East St. John (10-10) and Archbishop Shaw scheduled in January and a game at Slidell (16-5) in early Feb.
No. 8 Central-BR (16-2)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Denham Springs, 78-64. Collin Verrett was named by the Central Wildcat Basketball X page on three of its five "Hustle Leader" categories. Verrett (6-0, 200) made a strong drive to the hoop that he finished with a one-handed shot to ignite a boisterous crowd in the win. Kedrick Franklin (rebounds) and Jace Conrad (assists) were also mentioned as Hustle Leaders. A game vs. Plaquemine (10-6) was postponed.
9. Archbishop Hannan (15-6)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Hawks defeated Walker, 58-42. Upcoming district opponents include Pearl River (11-8) and Lakeshore (14-5)
10. Jesuit (18-2)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Blue Jays moved up from No. 6 in the power ratings after a 45-41 overtime win at St. Augustine. Brewer Nitcher (6-6) scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Ethan Lapeze (6-7) added 10 points.
11. Lake Charles College Prep (18-4)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select)
The Blazers downed Sam Houston 63-48 and Washington-Marion, 59-56. LCCP is off to its best start in program history, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press. Junior guard Jaiven Matthews leads the team with an average of 11.2 ppg. His twin brother, Juriah, is another standout. "I believe we are very hard to score against," coach Sean Andrus told Anderson.
12 Wossman (18-6)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Grant, 94-44. A game at Peabody was postponed. Wossman hosts Neville (15-8) on Jan. 27.
13. Denham Springs (22-2)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets lost at Central-BR, 74-68. Sophomore Jeremy Williams scored 14 points. Jermaine O'Conner had 12 points. JK O'Conner contributed 11. Games against Live Oak (8-8) and Loranger (7-16) were canceled. The district opener awaits vs. East Ascension (16-4) on Jan. 31.
14. Ruston (11-4)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats defeated Northwood-Shreveport and Neville. Sophomore Ahmad Hudson totaled 25 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in the 58-46 district opener at Neville, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Joran Parker added 13 points with three 3-pointers. LSU football signee Aidan Anding had 11 points and four steals.
15. St. Augustine (19-3)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
A game vs. Young Audiences Charter (3-11) was postponed and the Purple Knights dropped an overtime game (45-41) at home to Jesuit. Sophomore Aaron Miles led St. Aug with 17 points, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
16. Dunham (11-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Tigers are back. Dunham made an appearance in the ranknigs earlier but dropped out after losing four of seven games. The Tigers downed Southern Lab and Alexandria recently with games against Archbishop Rummel (11-6) and Episcopal (6-11) postponed. The Tigers take on Liberty on Monday, Jan. 27.
17. Alexandria (23-5)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No 5 (Division I select)
The Trojans lost to Dunham, 49-48, and defeated West Monroe and Bunkie. Jordyn Johnson scored a career high 42 points in the 89-52 win over West Monroe.
18. Natchitoches-Central (16-4)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs won district games vs. Byrd and Parkway. A non-district game vs. Negreet (18-5) was postponed. Ja'Dell Demery and Jaden Braden scored a total of 79 points in the two wins.
19. Madison Prep (15-6)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II select)
The Chargers defeated Metairie Park Country Day, 65-45. A game vs. Scotlandville (15-5) was postponed.
20. Northside (18-4)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 7 (Division II select)
The Vikings were idle. A game vs. Crowley (11-6) was postponed. A game vs. Southside (10-9) was canceled.
21. Metairie Park Country Day (15-4)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III select)
Games vs. De La Salle (12-5) and Vandebilt Catholic (16-5) were postponed. The Cajuns lost at Madison Prep, 65-45, which snapped a 10-game winning streak. They'll face McDonogh 35 (18-6) this week.
22. Ouachita Parish (17-5
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Lions defeated Pineville, 73-35.
23. Lacassine (21-1)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Cardinals defeated Midland, 81-40.
24. Ponchatoula (14-5)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select)
The Green Wave defeated St. Paul's in overtime, 72-65.
25. Carroll (15-10)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No 2 (Division II nonselect)
The Bulldogs defeated Richwood and Sterlington in the first two district games.
Dropped Out: No. 23 Huntington (16-7)
On the Bubble: Captain Shreve (16-7), John Curtis (16-5), Holy Cross (16-3), Scotlandville (15-5), Bonnabel (13-6), Huntington (16-7), Sophie B. Wright (14-5), David Thibodaux (17-4), Vandebilt Catholic (16-5), LB Landry (15-8), McKinley (12-7), John F. Kennedy (17-5), University Lab (12-6), St. Michael (16-7), De La Salle (12-5), Rosepine (20-3), Catholic NI (9-8), Newman (11-5), Crescent City (11-6), Lincoln Prep (16-6), Southern Lab (12-5), Avoyelles Public Charter (16-6), Pleasant Hill (20-5), Northshore (13-5), Sulphur (19-4), East Ascension (16-4), Minden (14-2), Opelousas (12-4), Bastrop (12-4), Brusly (15-2), Red River (16-3), Marksville (19-6), Madison Parish (19-3), Mamou (17-4), Vinton (14-2), Franklin (11-3), Ferriday (18-5), Lakeview (17-4), Zwolle (15-7)