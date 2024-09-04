Top 25 Louisiana high school football preseason rankings (9/4/2024)
Football fans, welcome to another year of LHSAA football. We've done our best to predict the top 25 teams regardless of classification
I know what you're thinking: Calvary Baptist, a Class 2A school, at No. 1? It's worked before, as 20 years ago, John Curtis Christian beat the nation's No. 1 team, Hoover (Ala.), and finished in the top five nationally.
A little more than a decade ago, a Class 2A John Curtis team won the mythical national championship. We're not putting Calvary Baptist in that category because the Cavaliers don't have the defensive star power the Patriots had with players such as linebackers Duke Riley and Kenny Young, who both played in the NFL.
The biggest question mark for Calvary Baptist is its schedule. It's not in the same stratosphere when compared to the difficulty of, let's say, Lafayette Christian, another Class 2A school that will face Zachary, Archbishop Rummel, Carencro, Evangel Christian, Westgate, Archbishop Shaw and Central-Baton Rouge.
But as SBLive releases the preseason Louisiana Top 25 football poll for the upcoming season, we’re picking the Cavs to be at the top.
1. Calvary Baptist (2023 record - 14-0, Division III select state champions)
The Cavaliers' array of talent on offense is staggering. On3's No. 4 player in Louisiana, Texas running back commit James Simon, will move behind the No. 2 prospect in four-star LSU offensive line commit Devin Harper, who transferred from Captain Shreve.
Quarterback Abram Wardell, who passed for 45 TDs with only two interceptions, looked sharp in the scrimmage vs. West Monroe. Receiver Kolby Thomas is committed to Louisiana Tech. Receiver Kaleb Tucker, a transfer from Huntington, is committed to Texas Southern. Athlete Julius Moss is a three-star prospect committed to Air Force. If that's not enough, Calvary Baptist brought in a transfer receiver from Texas superpower Duncanville (Daylen Wilson).
Defensively, lineman Ethan Sands has multiple scholarship offers. Cole Miller and Titus Stringer head up the linebacking corps. Sophomore cornerback Braylun Huglon has offers from Ole Miss and Texas Tech. The defense will need first-year starters to step up after graduating players like Hutch Grace and Landon Sylvie. Moss can play offense and defense.
The Cavaliers lost, 28-27, to Union Parish in the jamboree. Reports were that Wardell only played one half, and that Simon rarely touched the ball.
This week: Vs. defending Division IV non-select state champion Oak Grove.
2. Ruston (2023 record, 14-0 - Division I non-select state champions)
The Bearcats' stingy defense graduated several players to the college ranks, but recent LSU cornerback commit Aidan Anding returns along with his brother, sophomore defensive back Jayden Anding. Linebacker Zheric Hill has been making plays for years.
Dual-threat quarterback Joshua Brantley (Tulane commit) is back, as are tailbacks Jordan "Jet" Hayes and Dylone Brooks. Sophomore 6-foot-7 tight end Ahmad Hudson is a dual-sport star in basketball, but he is reportedly out for a few weeks with a broken wrist. Top receivers include Joran Parker, Darius James and Gavin Jolivette, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Ruston defeated district rival Neville in the jamboree, 20-15. Aidan Anding returned a kick and an interception for a touchdown, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
This week: Vs. Acadiana - Bearcats were shocked at home in the opener last year by Warren Easton in a game they eventually won by forfeit.
3. Opelousas (2023 record, 12-3 - Division II non-select state champions)
The 12th-seeded Tigers carved a stunning path through the playoffs, taking down the No. 5, 4, 1 and 2 seeds, and coach Jimmy Zachery carries that momentum into this season with the bulk of his team returning.
Quarterback Zack Malveaux, the Outstanding Player of the title game win over Cecilia, will throw to 1,000-yard receiver Korey Fontenot, hand off to 2,000-yard rusher D'Shaun Ford, and use his superior speed on keepers. The offensive line, which has some new faces, doesn't lack for size as the smallest player goes 6-foot-1, and 260 pounds.
The defense is star-studded with linemen Jonathan Ford, Jamarion Daugherty and Jacobian Ardoin joining linebackers Corey Amos (Mississippi commit) and Travis Esprit, Landon Hammond and Kyren Moore in the secondary.
This week: OHS, which shut out parish rival Northwest 8-0 in the jamboree, will try to get over the hump against Teurlings Catholic in Week 1. The Rebels have swept the series in recent years, winning each of the last four seasons in Lafayette. Edna Karr comes to town in Week 2.
4. Edna Karr (2023 record, 11-2 - Division I select semifinalist)
Junior quarterback John Johnson returns along with LSU four-star wide receiver commit TaRon Francis, tailback Daejawn Smith, Tulane receiver commit Oliver Mitchell and receiver Anthony Thomas, who hooked up with Johnson for substantial yardage in the spring scrimmage vs. Destrehan.
The defense is headlined up front by four-star LSU commit Richard Anderson (6-3, 340) and Mississippi pledge Corey Adams (6-4 1/2, 235). Junior Aidan Hall is ranked as a four-star safety and the nation's No. 46 player by 247Sports. Maurice Williams is another excellent player in the secondary.
This week: Karr begins the season vs. fellow West Bank school Archbishop Shaw. The Cougars blew out L.B. Landry in the jamboree, 33-0. Bryant Sanchez rushed for two TDs, Johnson threw a TD pass and Francis returned a kick for a score, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
5. University Lab (2023 record, 11-2 - Division III select semifinalist)
Emile Picarella is the highest-rated senior quarterback in Louisiana. Receiver Seth Gale is gone to Tulane, but Zay Martin (Southeastern Louisiana commit), Trushaad Bush, Jayden Gloston and Lawson Dixon are experienced targets.
Keylan Moses, a four-star LSU linebacker commit, is a bruiser when he runs the ball. Alec Haynes and Sage Ingram are key players at running back. The offensive line features Preston Jones, John Hebert and one of the nation's top players in five-star junior Lamar Brown. Emmanuel Moses is a sophomore to watch.
Picarella completed 5-of-7 passes for 128 yards and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Martin to lift the Cubs to a 21-18 jamboree win over Dunham and blue-chip QB Elijah Haven, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
This week: At Woodlawn-Baton Rouge. Archbishop Rummel, which handed U-High its only regular season loss in 2023, comes to Baton Rouge in Week 2.
6. Westgate (2023 record, 7-5 - Division I non-select regional)
The Tigers were forced to proceed without quarterback Jaboree Antoine for most of the season after the Miami defensive back commit was injured at Calvary Baptist.
In the playoffs at Ruston, Antoine returned under center with his team trailing by double digits and nearly pulled off a comeback. That's the type of player Antoine is. He has weapons on offense with Mississippi State receiver commit Davian Jackson, who caught a TD in the scrimmage vs. Carencro, and tailback Tavias Gordon, who rushed for close to 2,000 yards as a junior.
Jake Thibodeaux is an excellent kicker. All-state linebacker Dytraveous Lively is committed to Central Arkansas.. 6-foot-5 lineman Evan Bryant is committed to Grambling State. Defensive back Khylon Antoine has been air-tight in coverage in the preseason. Trandin Benjamin, a hybrid who can play linebacker or defensive back, locks in on opposing ball-carriers like a heat-seeking missile.
Jaboree Antoine passed for 113 yards and two TDs in the 21-3 jamboree win over New Iberia. Bryant Leon caught both TDs. Gordon rushed for 44 yards and a score on six carries, according to Matt Louviere of The Daily Iberian.
This week: Vs. Lake Charles College Prep; then a showdown in Shreveport on tap the following week at Calvary Baptist.
7. St. Thomas More (2023 record - 14-0, Division II select state champions)
The Cougars, who have won back-to-back crowns, are still in Class 4A but moved up to Division I for the playoffs. Quarterbacks Matt Parker and Cole Bergeron, who recently scored an offer from Indiana, could both see action. Gabe Mocek (6-0, 200, Sr.) could have a breakout year. He was brilliant last year when healthy. Top receivers include Jacob Froehlich, John Barton and tight end Aiden Falgout.
On defense, stud cornerbacks Brian Broussard and Gavin Duplechin return. Overall, the Cougars have a substantial number of new faces combined with a schedule that begins like this: Versus Carencro, Catholic-Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Neville and Westgate.
STM handled Southside in the jamboree, 21-0. Bergeron threw an eight-yard TD pass to Christian Breaux and completed 5-of-10 passes for 81 yards, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate, while also rushing for a score. Mocek rushed for 98 yards on seven carries with a TD. Carter Melancon returned a kick 68 yards and ran for 44 yards on three attempts.
This week: At Carencro.
8. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2023 record, 12-2 - Division I select state champions)
The Bears are similar to St. Thomas More in that they lost a large group of seniors to graduation, including quarterback Daniel Beale (now at UL). A beefy offensive line will hopefully buy time for the new quarterback to get acclimated. Whoever wins the job - if the Bears decide to go with one QB - will throw to receivers Amari Clayton and Cohen LeBlanc. Sophomore Jayden Miles (6-2, 205) is a big back who has emerged as a big-time prospect. Defensive backs Jacob and Blaine Bradford are as good as they come.
The Bears beat down Madison Prep in the jamboree, 23-0. Baylor Graves and Tanner Goldsmith both took snaps at QB, according to Willliam Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Goldsmith scored on a 13-yard run. LeBlanc returned a kick for a TD. Sean Perrett kicked a 38-yard field goal.
This week: At Destrehan.
9. Acadiana (2023 record, 10-3 - Division I select runner-up)
The Rams knocked off higher seeds Holy Cross and Edna Karr before coming up short in the finals vs. Catholic-BR. Quarterback Caden DiBetta, a three-year starter, will call the signals for the Rams' split-back veer which has a three-headed monster at halfback in Jonah Gauthier, Tayden Collins and Parker Bruno.
UL commit Russell Babineaux has taken snaps at quarterback, halfback, receiver and defensive back. Darryus McKinley anchors the defensive line. Senior linebacker Amarion Cooper (6-1, 200) drew praise from Prep Redzone's Jerit Roser for his jamboree outing vs. Breaux Bridge.
The Rams mauled Breaux Bridge in the jamboree, 28-0. Collins and Bruno ran for TDs, and DiBetta tossed a TD pass, according to Shannon Belt of The Lafayette Daily Advertiser.
This week: At Ruston.
10. Archbishop Shaw (2023 record, 10-3 - Division II select semifinalist)
The Eagles stumbled to an 0-2 start before winning 10 straight games in a season that culminated in a playoff loss at overall No. 1 St. Thomas More. Quarterback Mason Wilson, tailback Jasper Parker and receiver Jacob Washington are back from an offense that scored at least 40 points in seven games. Parker and Washington are committed to Michigan.
Sophomore hybrid LB/DB Rontrae Carter and senior edge rusher Sheldon Green were among Prep Redzone's 10 Eye-Catchers from the Shaw/St. Amant scrimmage.
The Eagles were surprised by St. Augustine in the jamboree, 20-7.
This week: Vs. Edna Karr.
11. John Curtis Christian (2023 record, 8-3)
Senior quarterback Reggie Johnson had a promising debut in the jamboree vs. East Jefferson with three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Johnson threw a 50-yard TD pass to Xavier Brown, rushed eight times for 68 yards and completed 8-of-10 passes for 110 yards in the 20-3 win. Halfback AJ Smith rushed for 62 yards on five carries.
The Patriots bring their four leading tacklers back in senior linebacker Hayden Delatte, junior linebacker Jeff Curtis, senior tackle Logan Barnes and senior safety Jason Curtis.
This week: Vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Ga.), which will be playing its fourth game. Rabun Gap, which is 2-1 and has prospects committed to Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Syracuse, had a game on national television earlier this season (lost to Baylor School of Tennessee).
12. Cecilia (2023 record, 12-2 - Division II non-select runner up)
What can quarterback Diesel Solari do as an encore? The senior four-year starter averaged 10 yards per carry while rushing for over 1,600 yards and 30-plus TDs. He's an accurate left-handed thrower as well, passing for well over 1,000 yards.
UL defensive back commit Brent Gordon racked up over 100 receiving yards in the 35-7 jamboree win over Comeaux, according to Shannon Belt of The Lafayette Daily Advertiser. Solari threw for just under 200 and had a hand in three TDs, including a 30-yard scamper. Ellis Stewart returned a punt to paydirt.
Coach Dennis Skains scheduled a couple of intriguing Class 5A foes in Central-BR and St. Amant, which travels to Cecilia in Week 2.
This week: Vs. St. Martinville.
13. Neville (2023 record, 8-2 - Division I non-select regional)
The Tigers had a whole offseason to think about getting upset as the No. 2 seed by No. 18 Central-BR.
Defensive lineman Jayson Parker had a 91-yard scoop and score in the 20-15 jamboree loss to Ruston, according to Kyle Roberts of the Lincoln Parish Journal. Parker Robinson threw a 25-yard TD pass to tailback Jaylon Nichols on fourth-and-9, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. The two hooked up again on a two-point conversion.
Senior defensive lineman Brody Whatley is committed to TCU. Cornerback Cam Riley is committed to UL. Junior safety Julian Burns (6-2, 190) is ranked as the No. 12 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all said Neville has one of the state's best defenses and perhaps the No. 1 secondary.
This week: At Evangel Christian - last year, the two teams went to overtime in Monroe, with the host Tigers nipping the Eagles.
14. Alexandria (2023 record, 8-5 - Division I select quarterfinalist)
The 13th-seeded Trojans blanked No. 4 Brother Martin, 23-0, on the road in the playoffs before losing a 40-34 shootout to Edna Karr.
Four-star running back JT Lindsey, an LSU commit, has been spectacular in the preseason. He has a more-than-capable backfield mate in Vaughn Darbon, who picked up an offer from Louisiana Christian recently.
Senior Jimmie Duncan was named Top Receiver at the Nicholls State camp. Sophomore quarterback Karson Sellers completed 5-of-7 passes for 165 yards and two TDs in the 37-3 jamboree rout of Sterlington, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Sophomores Jaden Lewis and Kaiden Robinson are players to watch in the secondary.
This week: At West Feliciana.
15. Destrehan (2023 record, 11-1 - Division I non-select regional)
The Wildcats had their perfect season spoiled by Zachary in the playoffs. Quarterback Jackson Fields has ample receivers in LSU commit Phillip Wright, Jabari Mack, Gregory Wilfred and Johnnie Thiel IV. Defensive back Jhase Thomas, another LSU commit, has been rising up the recruiting rankings. Tailback Shane Lee graduated, but Shane Ward returns.
The Wildcats have a new offensive coordinator in Clint Harrison, who had a great run at Cecilia. Destrehan beat Lutcher in the jamboree, 7-3.
This week: Vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge.
16. Zachary (2023 record, 12-2 - Division I non-select runner-up)
Caleb Gonzales takes over as the full-time quarterback. Nathaniel James, who rushed for 791 yards on 111 carries with eight TDs last year, takes over as the no. 1 option at tailback after Kameron Thomas graduated. James ran for two scores in the 28-6 jamboree win vs. West Feliciana, according to John Eads of WAFB-TV.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-4 junior receiver Kristion Brooks has generated a lot of preseason buzz. Defensive back Zakarri Hogan was first-team all-district as a sophomore. Isaiah Stokes is another well-put together defender at 6-3, 205 pounds.
This week: Vs. Plaquemine.
17. Mandeville (2023 record, 9-5 - Division I non-select semifinalist)
Duke running back commit Nate Sheppard headlines the returning cast for the Skippers, who reached the Division I non-select semifinals with upsets of No. 12 Sam Houston, No. 5 St. Amant and No. 4 Airline. Ben Hendricks assumed the starting QB role late in the season. RB Isaiah Baham also is back. Sheppard was unbelievable in the playoffs with rushing games of over 200 and 300 yards.
Sheppard ran for 160 yards on six carries with TD runs of 73 and 58 yards in the 35-13 jamboree win over Franklinton, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. Baham had a 15-yard TD jaunt. Hendricks completed 5-of-7 passes for 48 yards.
This week: At Salmen.
18. Lafayette Christian (2023 record, 11-3 - Division II select runner-up)
The Knights have been a fixture in the state championship game for several years. They'll move down from Division II select to Division III where their new rivals will include Calvary Baptist, Dunham and Notre Dame, which is in the same district.
Quarterback Braylon Walker played well behind JuJuan Johnson (now at LSU) last year. He was effective throwing and running in the jamboree win over Lake Charles College Prep, completing 9-of-13 passes for 142 yards and four TDs, according to team statistician Hayden Lessard.
The secondary is stout with Calvin "Tre" Parker, who plays both sides of the football. Parker had three catches for 66 yards and two TDs in the jamboree. Walker ran for 48 yards on six carries. Jalen Noel, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2023, carried eight times for 48 yards.
This week: At Archbishop Rummel.
19. North DeSoto (2023 record, 11-2 - Division II non-select semifinalist)
Junior quarterback Luke Delafield is a three-year starter who passed for over 3,200 yards and 38 TDs last year. His top target, Cole Cory, caught 79 passes for 1,431 yards and 15 TDs. Junior running back Kenny Thomas rushed for 1,269 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry. The defense intercepted 22 passes last year (19 by seniors).
This week: Vs. Union Parish.
20. Central-Baton Rouge (2023 record, 9-4 Division I non-select quarterfinalist)
After close district losses to Catholic-BR and Zachary last year, the Wildcats won four straight games, highlighted by an upset of No. 2 Neville in the second round of the playoffs.
Central, which lost by one point to Dutchtown in the quarterfinals, is led offensively by senior quarterback Jackson Firmin, senior running back Emmanuel Williams and junior receiver Keithon Womack, who told Louisiana vs. All Y’all, "this offseason's been great." Defensively, Houston commit DK Mays (6-4, 255) and linebacker KD Mays lead the charge along with Steven Ranel in the secondary.
This week: Central, which beat East Ascension 10-0 in the jamboree, travels to De La Salle on Thursday.
21. Evangel Christian (2023 record, 7-5 - Division II select regional)
Let’s give Denny Duron credit. The Evangel Christian founder has resurrected the program as head coach. The Eagles may be a long way from their days as a national powerhouse, but the program is on the right track.
Evangel, which moves up to Class 5A, has one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Peyton Houston, who led the Eagles to a 25-22 jamboree win over West Monroe. The sophomore completed 15-of-21 passes for 350 yards and four TDs, according to Marshall Levenson of Rivals.
Houston has speedy receivers in Johnny Casey Jr. and Joshua Isaac, who caught a short pass out of the backfield and turned it into a long TD. Offensive lineman Christian Speight did a good job protecting Houston from his right tackle position. Edge rusher TJ Grider (6-3, 210) is a player to watch on defense.
This week: Vs. Neville.
22. Dutchtown (2023 record, 10-2 - Division I non-select semifinalist)
The seventh-seeded Griffins narrowly missed their first trip to the Superdome, losing by three points to No. 6 Zachary in the semifinals.
Guy Mistretta, one of the state's best coaches, lost 14 starters. Tailback Lakedrin Harvey (6-0, 200, Sr.) boasts an electric combination of size and speed. Receiver Andrew Fields is committed to Northwestern State. Quarterback Dylan Champagne is a baseball prospect as a catcher. Defensive end Joshua Lewis (6-4, 255) is committed to Missouri.
This week: Vs. Madison Prep.
23. St. Augustine (2023 record, 4-8 - Division I select regional)
The Purple Knights are a popular topic after handily winning their jamboree contest vs. Archbishop Shaw.
Jarryd Boyd of The Hash it Out Show, who covered the jamboree, remarked that St. Aug could have the state's best defensive line. The group is anchored by the nation's no. 1 player in tackle Jahkeem Stewart.
Senior Liondel Caston rushed for a 70-yard TD vs. Shaw. Quarterback Vashon Coulon completed 6-of-11 passes for 91 yards and a TD, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Ray'Quan Williams caught a TD. Freshman QB Jaelle Noble ran for 71 yards on three carries with a score.
This week: At McDonogh 35.
24. Airline (2023 record, 10-2 - Division I non-select quarterfinals)
The Vikings' offense, which was phenomenal last year, will most likely be even better. Quarterback Ben Taylor, who led the state in passing, returns two excellent receivers in Mississippi State commit Kenny Darby and Jarvis Davis.
Darby, a junior who caught 35 passes for 561 yards and nine TDs in six games (injury), is ranked as the state's No. 14 player by 247Sports. Davis hauled in a team-high 94 receptions for 1,276 yards and nine TDs.
This week: At Barbe.
25 (tie). Teurlings Catholic (2023 record, 9-4 - Division II select semifinalist)
The Rebels feature a huge offensive line with a left side of brothers Drake and Gresham Perry, who is committed to Tulane. Doug E Viltz ran for 84 yards on 10 carries with two TDs in the 14-14 jamboree tie with Carencro, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Nick Celestine caught four passes for 60 yards.
This week: At Opelousas.
25 (tie). Carencro (2023 record, 9-3)
Gavin Peters takes over as head coach after serving as the Bears' offensive coordinator. Quarterback Chantz Babineaux, a junior, is a top 10 in-state prospect. He rushed for 85 yards and a TD on eight carries, caught three passes for 45 yards and completed 5-of-12 passes for 95 yards vs. Teurlings Catholic, according to Eric Narcisse. Briane Amune ran for a 74-yard score. Kendrick Bernard totaled 76 yards receiving.
This week: Vs. St. Thomas More.
On the bubble: St. Charles Catholic, Wossman, Lutcher, West Monroe, Brother Martin, Holy Cross, Walker, St. Amant, Denham Springs, Archbishop Rummel, Union Parish, McDonogh 35.
- Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA