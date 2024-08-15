Louisiana high school football: Here are the top quarterbacks for the 2024 season
In Louisiana high school football, often a team's best athlete will play quarterback.
That's what coach Dennis Skains does at Cecilia with his quarterback, Diesel Solari, who you can read more about below. There are also bona fide college QB prospects such as Emile Picarella, Ben Taylor and Abram Wardell, seniors who led their teams to deep playoff runs with impressive statistical seasons. Read about the three of them below.
The Class of 2027 is shaping up to be - hands-down - the best crop of QBs ever in Louisiana. Jerit Roser of Prep Redzone ranks all four of the sophomores listed below as Top 20 in-state prospects.
Emile Picarella, University Lab, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 210
Passed for 2,312 yards and 34 TDs with a 71.3 completion percentage for an 11-2 team that lost by three points (10-7) in the Division III select semifinals to undefeated St. Charles Catholic. Rated as the No. 18 player in Louisiana and No. 28 pro-style QB by Rivals.
The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine forecasts an Ole Miss commitment from Picarella. Mississippi State and Oklahoma State are additional schools of interest.
Picarella spent his sophomore year at St. Joseph's in Madison, Miss. The 34 TDs set a new U-High single season record. The Cubs scored at least 40 points in 10 games.
Jackson Bradley, Oak Grove, Sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 210
The Louisiana Tech commit led the Tigers to the Division IV non-select state title, averaging 19.3 yards per completion while passing for 1,641 yards and 20 TDs (four INT). Added 1,391 yards rushing on 184 carries (7.6 yards per carry) with 20 TDs and had seven games of 100-or-more yards.
Ranked as the No. 42 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. Also helped the Tigers to consecutive baseball titles. As a junior, was named SBLive Louisiana first-team All-State baseball.
Zackeus Malveaux, Opelousas, Sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 161
The MVP of the Division II non-select state title game rushed for 114 yards on 10 carries and completed 4 of 7 passes for 90 yards in the win over Cecilia. He scored on runs of 32 and 66 yards to give OHS a 12-0 lead.
The 12th-seeded Tigers defeated No. 4 Lutcher, No. 2 Cecilia and No. 1 North DeSoto in the playoffs. Malveaux completed 6 of 8 passes for 130 yards and a TD and rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries with two TDs in the 28-20 semifinal win at North DeSoto.
Placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at the District 5-4A track meet (10.99) and ran the anchor leg of a relay team that qualified for the state meet. Received an offer from Prairie View A&M in May.
Diesel Solari, Cecilia, Sr.
Measurables: 5-8, 175
Solari had some of the state's best performances in 2023, a season after suffering a severe ACL injury midway through his sophomore year. The dual-threat quarterback, who projects as a running back or defensive back in college, completed 106 of 161 passes for 1,479 yards and 19 TDs and six interceptions.
He rushed for 1,588 yards on 180 carries with 30 TDs and returned multiple kicks for scores, including the first play of the season vs. St. Martinville. In a 55-35 win over Iota, Solari rushed for 341 yards and six TDs on 19 carries, passed for 110 yards and a score, and added a two-point conversion.
In the 55-18 semifinal win over Northwest, he completed 9 of 10 passes for 185 yards and a TD, rushed for 85 yards (three TDs) and returned an interception 55 yards.
Ben Taylor, Airline, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 185
The Louisiana Sportsline Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year completed 319 of 432 passes (73.8%) for 4,189 yards and 49 TDs with nine interceptions, which also boosted his stock with college programs. The Northwestern State commit led the Vikings to a 10-2 record, a No. 4 seed and an appearance in the Division I non-select quarterfinals.
Airline scored at least 41 points in nine games. Will throw to receivers Kenny Darby and Jarvis Davis (combined 130 receptions, 1,900 yards, 18 TDs).
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Measurables: 5-8, 165
Dartez has been starting since his freshman year for the Class 1A power Eagles. As a sophomore, he led VC to an undefeated regular season and a runner-up finish to Ouachita Christian.
As a junior, he rushed for 1,907 yards and 28 TDs and passed for 1,602 yards (88 of 141) with 19 TDs and two interceptions for a team that earned consecutive No. 1 seeds and reached the semifinals. Named District 7-1A Offensive MVP and Advocate small school all-metro MVP.
Abram Wardell, Calvary Baptist, Sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190
Wardell led the Cavaliers and their high-octane offense to a perfect 14-0 season which was capped by a win over undefeated St. Charles in the Division III select title game. He completed 266 of 340 passes (78.2%) for 3,883 yards and 45 TDs with only two interceptions.
Led the Cavaliers to a 17-0 record and the championship of the three-day Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament. Has a 4.0 GPA with a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.
Jackson Firmin, Central-Baton Rouge, Sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
The Nicholls State commit sparked the Wildcats to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2013. In April, lifted a team-best 280 pounds on power clean. Threw five touchdowns in the first half of a win over East Jefferson.
Ranked as a three-star by QB Hit List, which mentions Firmin's ability to throw on the run as a plus. Completed 134 of 215 passes for 2008 yards and 30 TDs. Rushed for 450 yards and six TDs.
Jackson Fields, Destrehan, Jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 195
Completed 134 of 211 passes for 2,404 yards and 23 TDs with seven interceptions for a team that went undefeated in the regular season. Ranked first among metro New Orleans passers and was named All-District Offensive MVP.
Will throw to a talented receiving corps, headlined by speedster Phillip Wright. Accounted for five touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Sulphur, including a 60-yard strike to Wright.
Eli Friend, Isidore Newman, Sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 200
Friend stepped right in as the successor to Arch Manning, completing 148 of 215 passes for 2,229 yards and 25 TDs with six interceptions. Rushed 98 times for 690 yards and 10 TDs while leading the Greenies to the Division III select semifinals. Committed to Princeton University in June.
Was named Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club Player of the Week after he completed 12 of 17 passes for 223 yards and four TDs and rushed four times for 78 yards and two scores in a win over Many.
Joshua Brantley, Ruston, Sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 200
This Tulane commit led the Bearcats to an undefeated season and the Division I non-select state championship. Has been timed at 4.56 in the 40-yard dash with a 35-inch vertical. Totaled 2,000 yards of offense with 20 TDs (11 rushing).
Ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 34 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. Passed for 194 yards and rushed for 134 yards and three TDs in the 31-17 title game win over Zachary.
Jerry Horne, Denham Springs, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Was an All-Livingston Parish performer as a junior, passing for 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns and adding three rushing TDs. Has a 4.0 GPA and 4.8 speed. Four-year letterman who pushed then-senior Reese Mooney (now at Louisiana-Monroe) for reps as a sophomore.
Colton Morris, Loranger, Sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 190
Dual-threat who totaled 1,067 passing and 1,243 yards rushing with 24 touchdowns. Holds offers from Louisiana Christian and Kentucky State.
Competes during the offseason with the Louisiana Bootleggers. Also played for the Ryan Clark-led national 7-on-7 team, Fleaux.
Peyton Renfro, Iota, Sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190
For the second year, Renfro was one of the Lafayette metro area's top passers, completing 148 of 242 attempts for 2,407 yards and 31 TDs in 12 games. Has a 4.0 grade point average. Led the Bulldogs to the championship at the Gridiron Football Tri-Parish 7-on-7 tournament.
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro, Jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
Babineaux broke several school passing records last year. He completed 150 of 271 attempts for 2,683 yards, second in the Lafayette metro area only to JuJuan Johnson. Babineaux threw 29 TDs with only five interceptions and rushed for 1,050 yards and 14 TDs on 117 carries for a team that went undefeated until a Week 10 loss at Archbishop Shaw.
Also a standout center fielder on a baseball team that competes in one of the state's toughest districts (Barbe, Sam Houston, Sulphur, Acadiana, Southside). Ranked 10th in Louisiana by On3.
Luke Delafield, North DeSoto, Jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 175
Entering his third year as the starter for one of Class 4A's top programs. Combined the last two years to throw for 5,800 yards and 76 TDs. Louisiana-Monroe, Northwestern State and Gardner-Webb have offered Delafield, who is an All-State baseball player for a team that reached the state quarterfinals.
Nico Victorian, Plaquemine, Sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 170
Through nine games, Victorian passed for 933 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. Added four rushing touchdowns for a team that went 9-3, 7-1 in district. Passed for 192 yards and four TDs in a win over Broadmoor.
Elijah Haven, Dunham, So.
Measurables: 6-4, 180
Burst onto the scene as a freshman in two sports, helping the basketball team to a 27-7 mark and an appearance in the Division III select semifinals. On the gridiron, he completed 122 of 180 passes for 2,205 yards with 35 TDs and three interceptions and rushed for 641 yards on 107 attempts with 12 TDs.
Haven was selected as the No. 1 overall sophomore recruit in the country by 247Sports, topping that website’s list of the Top 100 recruits in the Class of 2027. Texas Tech, Florida, Ole Miss and Miami have already offered him for football.
Dillon Compton, Bunkie, Sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 192
Completed 82 of 143 passes for 1,215 yards and 18 TDs with four interceptions for a 9-2 team. Rushed for 1,336 yards on 127 carries with 24 TDs to lead Bunkie to its best season since 2003. Has an offer from Millsaps College in Mississippi.
Will throw once again to favorite target Kyle Johnson, who is committed to Houston as a defensive back.
Montrell Conner Jr., Ouachita Parish, Jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 150
Conner transferred from St. Frederick to Ouachita where his dad, Montrell Conner Sr., was a four-star running back. Montrell Jr. has 10.93 speed in the 100 meters and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at the Class 1A state track meet. Rated as the No. 93 dual-threat QB in the nation by QB Hit List.
Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Measurables: 6-4, 200
Bergeron comes in highly touted by Prep Redzone and Rivals, which ranks him as a three-star prospect, but he might not be the Cougars' only quarterback. Senior Matt Parker (6-5, 210) also has excellent measurables. The two combined to complete 4 of 8 passes for 54 yards in back-up duty behind Sam Altmann.
Bergeron participated in the Rivals Wilson QBX Camp and had the highest average velocity (46.3 mph) on his passes.
Malachi Zeigler, Benton, So.
Measurables: 6-3, 190
Recruiting analysts from Rivals and 247 raved about Zeigler after watching him throw in camp settings. Jason Howell of TexAgs, a Texas A&M fan site, wrote that Zeigler is a "big-armed, athletic quarterback who is quickly making people across the country take notice.”
A&M, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, TCU, Baylor and Louisiana have offered Zeigler, who is also an elite baseball player who maintains a 4.0 GPA. The four-star recruit is ranked the No. 3 player in Louisiana, the No. 5 quarterback in the country and No. 50 nationally by 247Sports in its listing of the Top 100 Class of 2027 sophomores.
Mason Wilson, Archbishop Shaw, Sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 180
The Eagles are back, and Wilson is the man calling signals for an offense that includes University of Michigan commits at tailback (Jasper Parker) and receiver (Jacob Washington).
Wilson led the Eagles to a 10-win season and the Division II select semifinals, completing 78 of 149 passes for 1,371 yards and 13 TDs with three interceptions. He rushed for 992 yards on 152 carries with 12 TDs.
Peyton Houston, Evangel Christian, So.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
Houston is ranked as the No. 1 2027 dual-threat QB in the nation by QB Hit List, which praises his "confidence, leadership and athleticism." In two years of middle school, he passed for 61 TDs over 23 games.
Oklahoma, Colorado, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among the offers for Houston, who will compete at the Class 5A level at Evangel, which moves up from 4A. Has an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards.
Rida Ghazzali, Riverdale, Sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 190
Ghazzeli caught the eye of Prep Redzone's Jerit Roser at the Ragin' Cajuns' 7-on-7 Tournament and parlayed that into a state ranking. Grambling State offered Ghazzali after he attended their June camp.
Luke Landry, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
Landry led Catholic to an eight-win season and a district title, completing 135 of 237 passes for 1,836 yards and 19 TDs. Arkansas-Monticello has offered Landry, who rushed for 219 yards on 39 carries with two TDs and plays outfield and pitches for the baseball team. He had a 4-1 record on the mound with a 1.56 ERA.
Kingston Johnson, Live Oak, So.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
Live Oak is a program on the rise with a young, talented QB in Johnson and receivers Hayden Ray, Dallas Mattingly and Calvin Ursin. QB coach Wyatt Davis wrote on X that "the way the ball jumps out of (Johnson's) hand is different. The kid has a chance to be one of the best in the 2027 class for Louisiana."
Hayden Benoit, Loreauville, Sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 185
Prep Redzone named Benoit one of its six rising offensive standouts from the DR7 NOLA, noting that he "navigated the pressure of several tight games" en route to steering the JackBoyz to the 7-on-7 tournament championship. As a junior, passed for 1,462 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 288 yards and four TDs.
Jaden Verret, George Washington Carver, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 185
Louisiana Christian has offered Verret, who has a 4.0 GPA. Drew praise from Prep Redzone's Jerit Roser at the Bootleggers 7-on-7 New Orleans tryout, who noted that Verret "backed up the initial eye test" with his physical tools. Carver's season ended prematurely last season (after three games).
Caden DiBetta, Acadiana, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 205
Averaged just under 20 yards per completion in 2023, passing for over 1,000 yards during the regular season with 14 TDs in a run-heavy veer offense. Rushed for 291 yards on 53 carries with three TDs for a team that finished as the Division I select runner-up.
Completed three passes - all for TDs - in a win over district rival Carencro. Led Rams to upsets over No. 1 Holy Cross and No. 5 Edna Karr.
Adam Broadnax, Buckeye, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 180
Three-sport athlete who completed 122 of 241 passes for 1,936 yards and 19 TDs. Made the SBLive Louisiana All-State baseball team (6-1, 0.40 ERA).
Seth Dazet, Brother Martin, Sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 180
Crusaders' coach Mark Bonis told The New Orleans Advocate's Mike Strom that Dazet "has the potential to be the best quarterback we've coached here" after he completed 11 of 16 passes for 139 yards and three TDs in a win over Madison Prep. Became a starter during the 2022 season and led the Crusaders to the Division I select finals.
Jaboree Antoine, Westgate, Sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 180
The Miami commit is one of the nation's best defensive backs as either a safety or a cornerback - take your pick - and he is capable of huge things at quarterback. After missing most of the 2023 season with an injury, he returned to quarterback in a playoff game at undefeated Ruston and nearly engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit.
Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA