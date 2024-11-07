Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (11/6/2024)
It's Week 10 of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season. Seems to get here faster and faster each year, right?
The power ratings got a good dusting up when Division II select University Lab was forced to forfeit seven wins. University, which was the only team to defeat Catholic-BR on the field, could still qualify for the playoffs as the final, No. 24 seed in Division II select.
But the Cubs will have an appeal and a possible day in court before that, however.
Here are the updated Top 25 power rankings, spanning all classifications and corners of the Pelican State:
TOP 25 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Edna Karr (8-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Archbishop Rummel (8-1)
Junior quarterback John Johnson accounted for five touchdowns in the first half as the Cougars built a 28-point lead at intermission and went on to win 35-14 over John Curtis Christian, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Johnson completed 21 of 25 passes for 286 yards and two TDs and ran for three scores.
Senior LSU commit TaRon Francis had nine receptions for 119 yards and a TD. Senior Tulane commit Oliver Mitchell caught four passes for 74 yards.
2. Neville (9-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Alexandria (9-0)
The Tigers defeated West Monroe, 27-14. The Neville defense limited the Rebels to 40 yards rushing on 32 attempts, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Sophomore quarterback Parker Robinson completed 11 passes for 183 yards and two TDs. Ze'land Young and Trenden Davis, who led the receiving corps with 93 yards, each had a TD catch.
3. Acadiana (8-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select) | Up next: At Carencro (4-5)
The Rams defeated Sam Houston, 59-17. Tayden Collins ran for 143 yards on 13 carries with a TD. Jonah Gauthier added 101 yards on seven carries with a score. Parker Bruno rushed six times for 82 yards and a TD.
Caden DiBetta completed seven of 12 passes for 147 yards and a TD. Ty Lamartina connected on his one pass attempt for a 50-yard score. Russell Babineaux had five catches for 106 yards and a TD.
Acadiana defeated Carencro twice last year, winning 27-26 in the regular season and 14-7 in the second round of the playoffs. The Rams were a No. 8 seed, Carencro No. 9.
4. Alexandria (9-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select) | Up next: vs. Neville (9-0)
The Trojans defeated Ouachita Parish, 55-12, and have scored at least 40 points in every game. Sophomore quarterback Max Gassiott completed 10 of 11 passes for 154 yards and two TDs and rushed for 50 yards on four carries.
Senior LSU running back commit JT Lindsey ran for 215 yards on 13 carries with three TDs of 40-plus yards, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Sophomore quarterback Karsen Sellers has completed 68% of his passes for 1,420 yards and 23 TDs with no interceptions.
5. Ruston (7-2)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At West Monroe (5-4)
The Bearcats snapped a two-game losing game by pounding Pineville, 49-0. Ruston's last three games, which included close losses to undefeated teams Neville and Alexandria, were decided by a total of 10 points. The Bearcats are the only defeat for Stephenville (Tx.) and one of two losses for Longview (Tx.).
6. Catholic BR (8-0)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select) | Up next: At Zachary (6-2)
The Bears defeated Woodlawn-BR, 42-0, and have scored at least 31 points in each of their last five games. Sophomore Jayden Miles ran for 113 yards and two TDs, according to Terry Robinson of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Bears can win the league championship by defeating Zachary to finish the regular season.
Coming into Week 9, quarterback Baylor Graves had completed 65 of 86 passes for 789 yards and seven TDs with one interception. Miles leads the team with nine TDs.
Catholic's loss to University Lab was changed to a win by forfeit by the LHSAA on Monday, Nov. 4. The Cubs were forced to forfeit all seven wins due to an ineligible player.
7. Airline (9-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Huntington (5-4)
The Vikings defeated C.E. Byrd, 35-21. DJ Allen ran for two TDs, and Ben Taylor passed for two TDs, according to Brian McCallum of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Taylor, a senior, has thrown for 3,291 yards and 36 TDs with three interceptions. Allen leads the team with 667 yards rushing on 82 carries with seven TDs and has caught 23 passes for 311 yards and four scores.
8. Archbishop Rummel (8-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Edna Karr (8-0)
The Raiders defeated Jesuit, 42-7. Norman Taylor rushed for 108 yards and three TDs, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Coryan Hawkins added 54 yards on the ground with a score, and quarterback Generald Buggage tacked on 75 rushing and 70 passing yards.
9. Lutcher (8-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: At South Lafourche (4-5)
The Bulldogs blanked Morgan City, 48-0, and have won five of their last six games by a combined score of 227-0. The other win was a 27-20 decision over district rival and fellow Class 4A power E.D. White.
Zach Jenkins has completed 71 of 103 passes for 1,013 yards and 15 TDs with no interceptions and has rushed for 322 yards and eight scores. UL Ragin' Cajuns commit Trenton Chaney has carried 67 times for 623 yards and 10 TDs and caught 31 passes for 564 yards and seven scores - both team-highs.
10. Central-BR (8-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Scotlandville (2-7)
The Wildcats defeated Zachary, 14-3. Jackson Firmin threw a 77-yard TD pass to Keithon Womack, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports. Firmin also kept for a score that was set up by a Steven Ranel interception and return. LB KD Mays collected eight tackles (four for loss) with two sacks.
Going into the game, Firmin had passed for 1,059 yards and seven scores despite missing time at the beginning of the season (injury). Kylen Thomas had 40 catches for 382 yards and three scores. Womack had 33 catches for 364 yards and two TDs.
"Anytime you can knock off a program of Zachary's caliber in decisive fashion, it's a great program win," Central coach David Simoneaux told Brown.
11. Archbishop Shaw (7-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select) | Up next: At St. Charles Catholic (3-5)
The Eagles thumped Belle Chasse, 54-7. Seven players scored a TD, according to Jim Derry of The New Orleans Advocate. Mason Wilson completed 8 of 12 passes for 187 yards and a TD. Univ. of Michigan commit Jasper Parker rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries with a TD. Wilson added 59 yards on the ground on 11 carries with two scores.
The Eagles scored two defensive TDs (Allen Shaw, 76-yard INT return; Rontrae Carter, 19-yard scoop-and-score).
12. St. Thomas More (6-3)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select) | Up next: Against North Vermilion (3-6)
The Cougars defeated arch-rival Teurlings Catholic, 48-34. Carter Melancon and Gabe Mocek combined for 241 yards rushing on 24 carries with five TDs, and quarterback Cole Bergeron rushed for a pair of scores, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.
The Cougars have won five straight games, scoring at least 48 in four (one win was by forfeit). STM's defense shutout two opponents and held the other to six points.
Senior cornerback Brian Broussard has seven interceptions and 11 pass breaks-ups.
13. St. Paul's (8-1)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select) | Up next: at Covington (8-1)
The Wolves defeated Mandeville, 30-28, on a last-second, 21-yard field goal by Drew Talley. Senior quarterback Brennan Keim completed 11 of 21 passes for 341 yards and a TD and rushed for two scores, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate.
Cody Corales rushed for 71 yards on 21 carries with a score. Brennan Villa (2-103, TD), Sam Bonaldi (3-114) and Stone Celestin (3-61) enjoyed stellar receiving performances.
Entering Week 9, Troy Willis led the Wolves in rushing with 706 yards on 135 carries with eight TDs. Corales had 366 yards and five scores on 44 carries. Villa was second among St. Tammany receivers before Friday's big game with 585 yards on 30 catches with five TDs, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
St. Paul's loss to University Lab was changed to a forfeit win.
14. Teurlings Catholic (8-1)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Northside (4-5)
The Rebels lost to St. Thomas More, 48-34. Alex Munoz completed 20 of 33 passes for 212 yards and two TDs and has not thrown an interception this year. The junior quarterback also led his team in rushing (16-122). Douge Viltz, who ran for 93 yards on 22 carries with two TDs, has topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Nick Celestine caught seven passes for 65 yards and a TD.
15. Dutchtown (7-1)
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Live Oak (3-5)
The Griffins defeated East Ascension, 30-14. Senior running back Lekedrin Harvey carried 33 times for 150 yards and two TDs, according to Kyle Rivere of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Dylan Champagne threw an 18-yard TD pass to Martell Rogers.
Coming into Week 9, Champagne had passed for 959 yards and 11 TDs, which was seventh among large schools (4A-5A) in the Baton Rouge area, according to The Advocate. Rylan Mayeux was sixth among area receivers (24-449, 11 TDs).
16. Zachary (6-2)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Catholic-BR (8--0)
The Broncos lost to Central-BR, 14-3. Entering the game, senior quarterback Caleb Gonzales ranked third among Baton Rouge area passers with 1,306 yards and 14 TDs. Rafael Costa had the top punting average (44.4 yards).
17. Mandeville (8-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Fontainebleau (3-6)
The Skippers lost to St. Paul's, 30-28. Duke running back commit Nate Sheppard (120-1,340 yards, 24 TDs) is out for the season. Isaiah Baham, who ran for over 200 yards for the second straight week, came into Week 9 with 473 yards on 47 carries with five TDs.
18. Parkway (8-1)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Evangel Christian (4-5)
The Panthers defeated Benton, 57-21. C.J. Dudley came into the game with 889 yards rushing on 149 carries with 19 TDs, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Carmaro Mayo had 522 yards on 56 carries with six TDs. Dudley added two TDs on the ground against Benton, which set a school season record, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
19. Covington (8-1)
Power rating: No. 13 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against St. Paul's (8-1)
The Lions defeated Ponchatoula, 33-9. Quarterback Caden Heck accounted for 335 yards and five TDs, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate. Heck was leading the team in rushing coming into Week 9 with 612 yards on 84 carries with eight TDs, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.
20. Bunkie (9-0)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division III select) | Up next: At Marksville (5-4)
The Panthers defeated Vidalia, 54-6. Quarterback Dillon Compton has passed for 1,757 yards and 22 TDs with two interceptions. Compton threw a TD pass to Kyle Johnson, who returned a punt for a score, according to Alex Newell of Cenla Preps.
21. Dunham (9-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select) | Up next: Against Slaughter Community Charter (6-2)
The Tigers defeated Episcopal, 18-0. Elijah Haven ran for all three touchdowns in sloppy conditions. The sophomore came into the game with 1,586 yards passing and 22 TDs with three interceptions, which was second-best among Baton Rouge area small schools (3A-and-under). Jarvis Washington had 405 yards on 22 catches with six TDs.
22. Destrehan (6-3)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Thibodaux (4-4)
The Wildcats defeated arch-rival Hahnville, 31-24, to win their fourth straight game and ninth straight over the Tigers. Malachi Dabney rushed for 253 yards on 33 carries, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Quarterback Jackson Fields, whose return from injury has helped spur the winning streak, completed 17 of 23 passes for 211 yards with three TDs. Jabari Mack caught two TDs passes.
23. North DeSoto (7-2)
Power rating: No. 9 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: At Bossier (3-6)
The Griffins made a statement, blowing out a good Loyola Prep team on the road, 49-13. Junior quarterback Luke Delafield passed for 241 yards and two TDs. Eli Procell had 117 receiving yards. Junior running back Kenny Thomas has rushed for 1,322 yards on 170 carries with 21 TDs.
24. Jennings (8-1)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: At Westlake (6-3)
The Bulldogs blew out St. Louis Catholic, 56-3. Rejohn Zeno ran for 207 yards on 15 carries with two TDs.
25. Madison Prep (6-3)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select) | Up next: At Helix Mentorship Academy (3-6)
The Chargers defeated University Lab, 14-6. Alfred McKnight ran for 135 yards and two TDs, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Quarterback Tylan Jonnson came into the game as the Baton Rouge area small-school's leading passer with 1,702 yards and 20 TDs with three interceptions.
JUST MISSED
26. Vermilion Catholic (9-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select) | Up next: Against Westminster Christian-Lafayette (7-2)
The Eagles beat Gueydan, 56-0. Senior quarterback Jonathan Dartez leads the Lafayette area with 1,806 yards rushing on 214 carries with 28 TDs. Vermilion Catholic has won 34 consecutive regular season games.
-- Mike Coppage | @sblivela