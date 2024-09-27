UFC star Andrea 'KGB' Lee to coach North DeSoto girls wrestling team
When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced that it was sanctioning girls wrestling as a varsity sport, DeSoto High School moved quickly to add some star power to its new program.
The Griffins have hired UFC star Andrea "KGB" Lee to coach the girls team.
Dustin Burton, who coaches the Desoto boys team recruited Lee to lead the new program which already as 25 wrestlers, according to a report in the Shreveport Times.
Lee competes in the flyweight division with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). She is a kickboxer and mixed martial artist and enter UFC after becoming the flyweight champion in the Legacy Fighting Association (LFA).
“I’m looking forward to working with NDHS, but when coach Burton asked me to coach the women’s wrestling team, I have to admit, I felt pretty nervous,” Lee said in an interview with the USA TODAY Network. “I’m so used to being on the other side — being coached — so this is all new territory for me. It’s definitely pushing me out of my comfort zone. But I’m ready to take on the challenge.”
The DeSoto boys team, under Burton, won the LHSAA Division II state championship in February.