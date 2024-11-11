Vote: Who should be Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week? (11/11/2024)
Who was the top high school athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Pelican state and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the last week.
Congratulations to Northshore football standout Ramon Singleton, who ran away with last week's Louisiana high school Athlete of the Week honors.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners are announced in next week's athlete of the week feature. Email all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK CANDIDATES
Samuel Leday Jr. Northwest football - The Raiders secured the district championship with a convincing 36-11 win over Iota. Leday replaced injured starting tailback Ke'Von Johnson early in the game and rushed for 89 yards and three scores on 13 carries to improve Northwest's record to 8-2, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Braylon Walker Jr. Lafayette Christian football - The Knights' quarterback had a hand in four TDs in a 64-13 rout of Lake Arthur, passing for three TDs, rushing for another, and accumulating 311 yards of offense. Walker averaged 15 yards per carry on the ground.
Korey Malone Sr. Rayne football - Malone, who began the season as a receiver/running back, completed 7 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three TDs in a 26-12 win over Crowley. He also rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries with a TD.
Zu Davis Sr. Haughton football - Davis hauled in seven catches for 176 yards and two TDs in the Buccaneers' 41-20 win over St. Louis Catholic, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
Caylien Aubrey Jr. Minden football - Aubrey ran for 169 yards and three TDs in the Crimson Tide's 38-21 win over Southwood, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Minden finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.
Ricky Williams So. Slidell football - Williams fired four TD passes, connecting on 18 of 27 attempts for 298 yards in the Tigers' 24-19 win over Northshore. He added 22 yards rushing.
Cooper Babin Jr. St. Amant football - Babin completed 11 of 16 passes for 163 yards and three TDs and rushed for a score in a 38-8 win over Denham Springs. The Gators finished the regular season with a 7-2 record.
Jayden Miles So. Catholic-BR football - Miles ran for a school record seven TDs with 179 yards rushing in a 73-55 shootout win over Zachary that kept the Bears undefeated at 9-0.
Da'Vekio Ruffin Sr. Zachary football - Ruffin ran wild in a high-scoring loss to Catholic-BR, going for 298 yards on 27 carries with six TDs. The Broncos concluded the regular season with a 6-3 mark.
Javon Vital So. Hamilton Christian football - Vital completed 7 of 8 passes with 240 total yards and four TDs (one passing, three rushing) in the Warriors' 33-14 win over Basile. Hamilton Christian finished the regular season with an 8-1 record.
Tristan LeBlanc Sr. Elton football - LeBlanc ran for 263 yards on 26 carries with four TDs in a 45-6 win over Merryville. LeBlanc, who has 20 TDs on the year, could crack the 2,000-yard rushing mark in the playoffs for the 7-3 Indians.
Chris Ned So. Jennings - The Bulldogs' quarterback accounted for 232 yards with five scores (four rushing, one passing) in a 50-0 shutout of Westlake. Jennings finished the regular season with a 9-1 record.
Ava Henry Sr. Sam Houston volleyball - The middle hitter had a school-record 32 kills to accompany 13 blocks and 11 digs in a four-set win over No. 15 Assumption in the regional round of the Division II playoffs. Sam Houston (38-6), the No. 2 seed, advanced to the state tournament in Lafayette.
Brynnum Chaney So. Rosepine football - Chaney ran for a score and led the Eagles in rushing (20-133) in a 20-6 win over East Beauregard.
Isaiah Thomas So. Kinder football - Thomas passed for 123 yards on six completions and rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries in a 30-26 win over Avoyelles. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with an 8-2 mark and are projected to receive a first-round playoff bye as the No. 4 seed in Division III nonselect.
Richmond Saunier So. Lafayette High football - Saunier put the team on his back, rushing for five TDs in a 46-15 rout of Sulphur. The Lions won their last two games to shore up a Division I select playoff berth with a 5-5 record.
Cole Bergeron Jr. St. Thomas More football - Bergeron continued to run the Cougars' offense efficiently, completing 10 of 13 passes for 132 yards and a pair of TDs in a 56-7 win over North Vermilion. The Cougars (7-3) won their sixth straight game.
Kane West Sr. Edmund football - West completed 8 of 13 passes for 269 yards and four TDs and rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries with two scores in a 42-7 win over Westminster Christian-Opelousas that put the finishing touches on a 9-1 regular season.
Noah Watson Jr. Christ Episcopal girls cross-country - Watson helped the Wildcats win their third consecutive regional meet by winning the individual title for the second straight year with a time of 19 minutes, 28.58 seconds.
Ethan Cabos Jr. Jesuit football - Cabos made three field goals, including a 47-yarder, to lift the Blue Jays to a 16-0 win over Warren Easton. Jesuit finished the regular season with a 6-4 record.
Abigail Bailey Sr. Northlake Christian volleyball - Bailey tallied her 2,000th career kill as the third-seeded Wolverines swept Episcopal to reach the Division IV state tournament, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. Bailey finished with 17 digs, 16 kills, four aces and three blocks for the defending state champs, who will take on No. 6 Catholic New Iberia in the quarterfinals.
Wyatt Lavergne Sr. DeQuincy football - The Tigers posted a 9-1 regular season mark by downing Vinton, 27-16. Lavergne, who had already topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, ran for 216 yards on 28 carries with a TD.
Jaden Williams Sr. Chalmette football - Williams, who made the game-sealing interception in a win over Salmen, totaled 122 yards on eight touches with three TDs in a 34-28 victory that left the Owls with a 7-3 record going into the playoffs.
Kross Gillen Jr. Opelousas Catholic football - Gillen, who was leading the Lafayette area in passing before he was sidelined for several weeks with an injury, passed for 268 yards and five TDs as the Vikings handed Catholic Pointe Coupee its first loss. Gillen passed for 16 TDs with one interception earlier in the year. Opelousas Catholic enters the playoffs with a full head of steam and a 7-3 record.
Tyrese Boast Sr. Church Point football - Boast ran for 303 yards on 23 carries with four TDs in the Bears' 55-28 win over Ville Platte. Church Point finished the regular season with a 7-3 record. He also caught a 22-yard pass.
