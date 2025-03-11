Jamier Rose becomes Maine's first ever to win top awards for football & basketball in same school year
Never has a Maine high school athlete been ever able to nab the top honors from both football and boys basketball in the same academic calender year.
That was until last week, however, when Noble senior Jamier Rose broke through.
Noble's Jamier Rose wins 53rd James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy
Rose was named Maine's Mr. Basketball, making him the first to win the honor in the same school year as winning football's top award, the James J. Fitzpatrick Award.
Jamier Rose is the 2025 Mr. Maine Basketball award winner!- Noble Athletics
Jamier is the first athlete in the state of Maine to win the James J. Fitzpatrick Award & Mr. Maine Basketball in the same academic calander year!
On the hardwood, Rose finished a stellar season for the Knights, averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game.
Whether Noble on the gridiron needed a key play via the pass, run or on defense, the two-way athlete was superb in 2024.
Rose on offense completed 105-of-169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 scores. The quarterback also carried the ball 116 times for 938 yards and 13 scores. On defense, Rose at free safety tallied 60 tackles, 34 solo, a fumble recovery and four interceptions.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi