High School

5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”

The University of North Carolina was entertaining being the off-season version of the show before a deal fell through; We dive into five Florida teams we'd love to see on a high school football version of the show

HBO's "Hard Knocks" is the NFL's preseason jewel when it comes to seeing a more inside look into a franchise.

The University of North Carolina was entertaining being the off-season version of the show before the deal fell through recently, leaving no team to be the focal point over the off-season.

We thought we'd try giving this thing a twist: Which Florida high school football program would you like to see on prep gridiron version of the show?

There's so many schools to choose from, but we decided on these five programs out of the Sunshine State.

Please chime in and let us know as the fan who you think would be a perfect fit for the show.

1. Miami Northwestern

Miami Northwestern defeated Raines, 41-0, in Saturday's FHSAA Class 2A state final
Teddy Bridgewater. The 305. Defending Class 3A state champions. What much more can you ask for? This would be pure cinema as the Bulls are coming off a state championship season and having a former NFL quarterback as the head coach of his alma mater makes it that much more interesting of a watch. We think this would be a perfect team to choose at the forefront.

2. IMG Academy

IMG football

Arguably the most recognizable high school football program in the country by name and play on the field. See what it's like on a daily basis during training camp with state-of-the-art facilities and top notch training would be a sight to see. An inside look at the kind of coaching and resources that the Ascenders have compared to your normal, run-of-the-mill high school football program is something many we're sure folks would like to see.

3. Venice

Coach John Peacock with his wife Georgia and daughter, Justice. It's a familiar site! A almost all green parade in the heart
Coach John Peacock with his wife Georgia and daughter, Justice. It's a familiar site! A almost all green parade in the heart of downtown Venice as the 2024 Venice High School football team, marching band, coaches and cheerleaders, rolled down Venice Avenue, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2025. Venice has now won four FHSAA State Championship titles in 2000, 2017, 2021, and celebrated a 52 to 19 win over Lake Mary High School in mid-December of 2024 in Miami. Along with the football team was / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A small town atmosphere combined with big time expectations on an annual basis would equal a pretty good show if you ask us. It's tradition over in Venice to be competing for a state championship as the football team is high revered among the locals of the town every Friday night at Powell Davis Stadium. From an inside look at coach John Peacock and his staff coaching up the kids to the packed out crowds on Friday nights, this would be a must-watch.

4. Niceville

Niceville's fans are arguably the best, not only in Florida, but the country
Niceville's fans are arguably the best, not only in Florida, but the country / Matt Christopher

Now come on, you didn't think we'd leave the Florida Panhandle out of this, did you? Niceville's legendary crowds are just one reason why the Eagles would be pretty cool to watch on television. Seeing the different preparation process over in the 850 to the school spirit to head coach Grant Thompson, there's a lot to like about a possible 4-episode series of Niceville.

5. St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas overcomes adversity to pull out win
St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott addresses team after the Raiders rallied past Western, 23-15, on a rainy night. / Joe Frisaro

Last but certainly not least: The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. I mean, from the star alumni that comes around the program to Roger Harriott's speeches before and after practices to what the pregame rituals are like. Angles galore when it comes to the Raiders of Fort Lauderdale as this would ultimately be a program many would have a interest in watching.

Honorable mentions we'd like to see: Bolles, Buchholz, Chaminade-Madonna, Cocoa, DeLand, Lakeland, Manatee, Miami Central, Naples, Plant, Tallahassee Lincoln, Sebring, Vanguard

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

