5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
HBO's "Hard Knocks" is the NFL's preseason jewel when it comes to seeing a more inside look into a franchise.
The University of North Carolina was entertaining being the off-season version of the show before the deal fell through recently, leaving no team to be the focal point over the off-season.
We thought we'd try giving this thing a twist: Which Florida high school football program would you like to see on prep gridiron version of the show?
There's so many schools to choose from, but we decided on these five programs out of the Sunshine State.
Please chime in and let us know as the fan who you think would be a perfect fit for the show.
1. Miami Northwestern
Teddy Bridgewater. The 305. Defending Class 3A state champions. What much more can you ask for? This would be pure cinema as the Bulls are coming off a state championship season and having a former NFL quarterback as the head coach of his alma mater makes it that much more interesting of a watch. We think this would be a perfect team to choose at the forefront.
2. IMG Academy
Arguably the most recognizable high school football program in the country by name and play on the field. See what it's like on a daily basis during training camp with state-of-the-art facilities and top notch training would be a sight to see. An inside look at the kind of coaching and resources that the Ascenders have compared to your normal, run-of-the-mill high school football program is something many we're sure folks would like to see.
3. Venice
A small town atmosphere combined with big time expectations on an annual basis would equal a pretty good show if you ask us. It's tradition over in Venice to be competing for a state championship as the football team is high revered among the locals of the town every Friday night at Powell Davis Stadium. From an inside look at coach John Peacock and his staff coaching up the kids to the packed out crowds on Friday nights, this would be a must-watch.
4. Niceville
Now come on, you didn't think we'd leave the Florida Panhandle out of this, did you? Niceville's legendary crowds are just one reason why the Eagles would be pretty cool to watch on television. Seeing the different preparation process over in the 850 to the school spirit to head coach Grant Thompson, there's a lot to like about a possible 4-episode series of Niceville.
5. St. Thomas Aquinas
Last but certainly not least: The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. I mean, from the star alumni that comes around the program to Roger Harriott's speeches before and after practices to what the pregame rituals are like. Angles galore when it comes to the Raiders of Fort Lauderdale as this would ultimately be a program many would have a interest in watching.
Honorable mentions we'd like to see: Bolles, Buchholz, Chaminade-Madonna, Cocoa, DeLand, Lakeland, Manatee, Miami Central, Naples, Plant, Tallahassee Lincoln, Sebring, Vanguard
