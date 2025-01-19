Noble's Jamier Rose wins 53rd James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy
High School On SI Maine's 2024 Two-way Player of the Year, Noble's Jamier Rose, just added another award to his belt.
On Sunday, the senior was presented with the 53rd James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, handed to the top senior high school football player in the state of Maine. Rose beat out Portland's Louis Thurston, Houlton's Isaiah Ervin and Old Orchard Beach's Riley Provencher.
Whether Noble needed a key play via the pass, run or on defense, the two-way athlete was superb in 2024. Rose on offense completed 105-of-169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 scores. The quarterback also carried the ball 116 times for 938 yards and 13 scores. On defense, Rose at free safety tallied 60 tackles, 34 solo, a fumble recovery and four interceptions.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi