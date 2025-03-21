Jamier Rose wins Maine high school basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
Add another accolade to Jamier Rose's ever growing list of awards he's received from the 2024-2025 school year.
On Thursday, Gatorade announced that the Noble senior guard has won the Player of the Year representing the Pine Tree State. Noble finished this past season averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game for the Knights.
Jamier Rose becomes Maine's first ever to win top awards for football & basketball in same school year
What would a national high school boys basketball 2025 version of March Madness look like?
Winning the Gatorade Player of the Year isn't the only basketball honor Rose has from his senior campaign, as the guard became the first athlete ever to be Maine's Mr. Basketball along with the prestigious James J. Fitzgerald Award for his play on the gridiron.
Rose last season for Noble at quarterback completed 105-of-169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 scores. The dual-threat signal caller also carried the ball 116 times for 938 yards and 13 scores.
On defense, Rose at free safety tallied 60 tackles, 34 solo, a fumble recovery and four interceptions for the Knights.
