What would a national high school boys basketball 2025 version of March Madness look like?
The men's and women's NCAA 68-team tournaments began on Thursday with upsets already taking place.
Former high school basketball players from around the country are now playing on the collegiate level, but we wondered with the current field of teams: What would a high school version of the tourney look like?
We went ahead and put together a 68-team field on the boys basketball end and match teams up based off of our latest High School On SI National Top 25 Boys Basketball rankings plus adding programs that have won state titles or have been one of the best in their respective state.
Take a look at our bracket below and let us know if you feel like we missed a team that should've gone dancing in our 68-team high school basketball edition of March Madness.
EAST BRACKET
1. Gonzaga College (D.C.) vs. 16. Notre Dame (Conn.)
2. Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. 15. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
3. Paul VI (Va.) vs 14. Bullis (Md.)
4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. 13. North Mecklenburg (North Carolina)
5. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.) vs. 12. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.)
6. DeMatha (Md.) vs. 11. Archbishop Stepanic (N.Y.)
7. John Marshall (Va.) vs 10. Christ School (North Carolina)
8. Highland (Va.) vs. 9. Reidsville (North Carolina)
SOUTH BRACKET
1. Columbus (Florida) vs. 16. The Villages Charter (Florida)
2. Montverde Academy (Florida) vs. 15. Gibbs (Florida)
3. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs 14. North Oconee (Ga.)
4. Grayson (Ga.) vs. 13. Stranahan (Florida)
5. Hoover (Ala.) vs. 12. Great Crossing (Ky.)
6. Calvary Christian Academy (Florida) vs. 11. Webb (Tenn.)
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) vs. 10. St. Xavier (Ky.)
8. Wheeler (Ga.) vs. 9. Huntsville (Ala.)
WEST BRACKET
1. Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. 16. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
2. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) vs. 15. La Mirada (Calif.)
3. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.) vs 14. Volcano Vista (N.M.)
4. Utah Prep (Utah) vs. 13. De La Salle (Calif.)
5. St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. 12. Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)
6. Perry (Ariz.) vs. 11. Redondo Union (Calif.)
7. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. 10. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
8. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. 9. St. Joseph (Calif.)
MIDWEST BRACKET
1. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.) vs. 16. Lake Ridge (Tex.)
2. Dynamic Prep (Tex.) vs. 15. Benet Academy (Ill.)
3. Link Academy (Mo.) vs 14. Weatherford (Okal.)
4. Fishers (Ind.) vs. 13. Cretin-Derham Hall (Minn.)
5. Allen (Tex.) vs. 12. DePaul College Prep (Ill.)
6. Oak Park (Mo.) vs. 11. St. Michael's (Tex.)
7. DePaul Prep (Ill.) vs. 10. Vashon (Mo.)
8. Duncanville (Tex.) vs. 9. East Lansing (Mi.)
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi