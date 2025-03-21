High School

What would a national high school boys basketball 2025 version of March Madness look like?

We put together an entire field of high school teams that would take part in a high school version of the NCAA Tournament

Players for the Miami Columbus High School basketball fight for the ball against Montverde during the championship game against at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
The men's and women's NCAA 68-team tournaments began on Thursday with upsets already taking place.

Former high school basketball players from around the country are now playing on the collegiate level, but we wondered with the current field of teams: What would a high school version of the tourney look like?

We went ahead and put together a 68-team field on the boys basketball end and match teams up based off of our latest High School On SI National Top 25 Boys Basketball rankings plus adding programs that have won state titles or have been one of the best in their respective state.

Take a look at our bracket below and let us know if you feel like we missed a team that should've gone dancing in our 68-team high school basketball edition of March Madness.

EAST BRACKET

1. Gonzaga College (D.C.) vs. 16. Notre Dame (Conn.)

2. Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. 15. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

3. Paul VI (Va.) vs 14. Bullis (Md.)

4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. 13. North Mecklenburg (North Carolina)

5. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.) vs. 12. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.)

6. DeMatha (Md.) vs. 11. Archbishop Stepanic (N.Y.)

7. John Marshall (Va.) vs 10. Christ School (North Carolina)

8. Highland (Va.) vs. 9. Reidsville (North Carolina)

SOUTH BRACKET

1. Columbus (Florida) vs. 16. The Villages Charter (Florida)

2. Montverde Academy (Florida) vs. 15. Gibbs (Florida)

3. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs 14. North Oconee (Ga.)

4. Grayson (Ga.) vs. 13. Stranahan (Florida)

5. Hoover (Ala.) vs. 12. Great Crossing (Ky.)

6. Calvary Christian Academy (Florida) vs. 11. Webb (Tenn.)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) vs. 10. St. Xavier (Ky.)

8. Wheeler (Ga.) vs. 9. Huntsville (Ala.)

WEST BRACKET

1. Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. 16. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

2. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) vs. 15. La Mirada (Calif.)

3. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.) vs 14. Volcano Vista (N.M.)

4. Utah Prep (Utah) vs. 13. De La Salle (Calif.)

5. St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. 12. Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)

6. Perry (Ariz.) vs. 11. Redondo Union (Calif.)

7. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. 10. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

8. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. 9. St. Joseph (Calif.)

MIDWEST BRACKET

1. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.) vs. 16. Lake Ridge (Tex.)

2. Dynamic Prep (Tex.) vs. 15. Benet Academy (Ill.)

3. Link Academy (Mo.) vs 14. Weatherford (Okal.)

4. Fishers (Ind.) vs. 13. Cretin-Derham Hall (Minn.)

5. Allen (Tex.) vs. 12. DePaul College Prep (Ill.)

6. Oak Park (Mo.) vs. 11. St. Michael's (Tex.)

7. DePaul Prep (Ill.) vs. 10. Vashon (Mo.)

8. Duncanville (Tex.) vs. 9. East Lansing (Mi.)

