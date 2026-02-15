High School

Maine High School Girls Basketball Tournament: 5 Standouts from the Class B South Quarterfinals

This quintet led their respective teams to the semifinal round.

Greg Levinsky

Oceanside freshman Olivia Breen had 22 points and 5 rebounds as the No. 2 Mariners topped No. 7 Lake Region 72-37 in the Class B South Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 13, 2026.
The buzzer-beater heard round the state of Maine offered the top early highlight of the high school girls basketball state tournament, but plenty of other difference-making moments occurred during the Class B South girls quarterfinals Friday at the Portland Expo.

Here are 5 standouts from the day.

Natalie Lathrop. Marshwood

The senior guard hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the No. 5 Hawks over No. 4 Greely, but it wasn't all she did. Lathrop collected a game-high 17 points.

Olivia Breen and Renee Ripley, Oceanside

The No. 2 Mariners dispatched No. 7 Lake Region 72-37 behind a freshman-senior duo. Breen, a 6-2 forward, dropped a game-high 22 points, while Ripley, a 5-10 senior guard, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals. Ripley is committed to Division 2 Chestnut Hill College.

Bryn Gilmore, Gray-New Gloucester

Just a freshman, Gilmore led the top-seeded Patriots with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to a 44-28 win over No. 8 Freeport. The do-it-all guard also added four steals in her playoff debut.

Nya Avery, York

A senior guard, Avery lifted the third-seeded Wildcats to a 58-51 in over No. 6 Poland with game-highs 17 points and 10 rebounds. She inhaled four offensive boards and also dished out three assists.

Class B South Semifinals schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo

No. 3 York vs. No. 2 Oceanside, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Marshwood vs. No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester, 6:45 p.m.

Games will be live streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.

Greg Levinsky
GREG LEVINSKY

Greg Levinsky has covered high school sports throughout New England since 2017. Currently based in Boston, his previous bylines include USA Today, The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. Greg is a 2020 graduate of Boston University and also works a full-time marketing role at a tech company. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

