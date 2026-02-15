Maine High School Girls Basketball Tournament: 5 Standouts from the Class B South Quarterfinals
The buzzer-beater heard round the state of Maine offered the top early highlight of the high school girls basketball state tournament, but plenty of other difference-making moments occurred during the Class B South girls quarterfinals Friday at the Portland Expo.
Here are 5 standouts from the day.
Natalie Lathrop. Marshwood
The senior guard hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the No. 5 Hawks over No. 4 Greely, but it wasn't all she did. Lathrop collected a game-high 17 points.
Olivia Breen and Renee Ripley, Oceanside
The No. 2 Mariners dispatched No. 7 Lake Region 72-37 behind a freshman-senior duo. Breen, a 6-2 forward, dropped a game-high 22 points, while Ripley, a 5-10 senior guard, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals. Ripley is committed to Division 2 Chestnut Hill College.
Bryn Gilmore, Gray-New Gloucester
Just a freshman, Gilmore led the top-seeded Patriots with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to a 44-28 win over No. 8 Freeport. The do-it-all guard also added four steals in her playoff debut.
Nya Avery, York
A senior guard, Avery lifted the third-seeded Wildcats to a 58-51 in over No. 6 Poland with game-highs 17 points and 10 rebounds. She inhaled four offensive boards and also dished out three assists.
Class B South Semifinals schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Portland Expo
No. 3 York vs. No. 2 Oceanside, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Marshwood vs. No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester, 6:45 p.m.
Games will be live streamed on WHOU.live, which requires a paid subscription.