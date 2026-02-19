Maine High School Basketball Tournament: 6 stars from the Class B South Semifinals
As we get deeper into the Maine High School Basketball State Tournament, stars emerge, and some names consistently make it into articles, television highlights and more.
The Class B South girls and boys each held their semifinal round Wednesday at the Portland Expo.
Here's who stood out.
Olivia Breen, Oceanside
No shock here, given her performance in the quarterfinals and 50-point outburst during a regular season game. The 6-1 freshman forward posted 22 points, 3 rebounds, assists and blocked shots apiece in the third-seeded Mariners' 52-37 win over No. 3 York. It's also worth nothing that Renee Ripley, a senior guard, mentioned in the quarterfinals standouts piece, dropped an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Breen's presence on the team this year wasn't even a guarantee. She spent last year at Montverde Academy with her older sister, Bailey, who is now a freshman on the University of Maine women's basketball team. Olivia Breen owns numerous scholarship offers already, and that number will only grow.
Oceanside won the state title during the older Breen's freshman and junior years. Could the younger Breen lift the Mariners to the same heights?
Bryn Gilmore, Gray-New Gloucester
Another standout freshman, the guard scored 15 points, collected 8 rebounds and added two steals for the top-seeded Patriots in a 50-41 win over No. 5 Marshwood.
Kollin Donlon and Mason Nguyen, Medomak Valley
Donlin put up a monstrous double-double in the No. 2 Panthers' 63-57 win over No. 6 Poland.
A 6-3 junior forward, Donlin erupted for 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Most of his best work came on second-chance buckets (7 offensive rebounds), wreaking havoc in the post against a Poland team without the height or length to stop him.
Nguyen, a 6-3 senior guard, flirted with a triple-double. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.
Ian Lawrence and Adam Maxwell, Yarmouth
The fourth-seeded Clippers upset No. 1 York 77-72 in overtime. Lawrence, a 6-4 senior forward, collected 19 points and 12 rebounds. Maxwell, a sophomore and also a 6-4 forward, posted a game-best 25 points.
The Clippers shot an impressive 25-30 from the free-throw line as a team, and Lawrence (9-9) and Maxwell (5-5) were perfect from the charity stripe.
Class B South Finals Schedule, Friday, Feb. 20 at the Portland Expo
Girls, 6 p.m., No. 2 Oceanside vs. No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester
Boys, 7:45 p.m., No. 4 Yarmouth vs. No. 2 Medomak Valley