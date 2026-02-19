High School

Maine High School Basketball Tournament: 6 stars from the Class B South Semifinals

The names to know from Wednesday's high school hoops tournament action in Portland.

Greg Levinsky

Yarmouth's Ian Lawrence helped the No. 4 Clippers to the 2026 Class B South Final by knocking off top-seeded York.
Yarmouth's Ian Lawrence helped the No. 4 Clippers to the 2026 Class B South Final by knocking off top-seeded York. / JoJo Deschenes

As we get deeper into the Maine High School Basketball State Tournament, stars emerge, and some names consistently make it into articles, television highlights and more.

The Class B South girls and boys each held their semifinal round Wednesday at the Portland Expo.

Here's who stood out.

Olivia Breen, Oceanside

No shock here, given her performance in the quarterfinals and 50-point outburst during a regular season game. The 6-1 freshman forward posted 22 points, 3 rebounds, assists and blocked shots apiece in the third-seeded Mariners' 52-37 win over No. 3 York. It's also worth nothing that Renee Ripley, a senior guard, mentioned in the quarterfinals standouts piece, dropped an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Breen's presence on the team this year wasn't even a guarantee. She spent last year at Montverde Academy with her older sister, Bailey, who is now a freshman on the University of Maine women's basketball team. Olivia Breen owns numerous scholarship offers already, and that number will only grow.

Oceanside won the state title during the older Breen's freshman and junior years. Could the younger Breen lift the Mariners to the same heights?

Oceanside freshman Olivia Breen had 22 points and 5 rebounds as the No. 2 Mariners topped No. 7 Lake Region 72-37.
Oceanside freshman Olivia Breen had 22 points and 5 rebounds as the No. 2 Mariners topped No. 7 Lake Region 72-37 in the Class B South Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 13, 2026. / Jordan Matero

Bryn Gilmore, Gray-New Gloucester

Another standout freshman, the guard scored 15 points, collected 8 rebounds and added two steals for the top-seeded Patriots in a 50-41 win over No. 5 Marshwood.

Kollin Donlon and Mason Nguyen, Medomak Valley

Donlin put up a monstrous double-double in the No. 2 Panthers' 63-57 win over No. 6 Poland.

A 6-3 junior forward, Donlin erupted for 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Most of his best work came on second-chance buckets (7 offensive rebounds), wreaking havoc in the post against a Poland team without the height or length to stop him.

Nguyen, a 6-3 senior guard, flirted with a triple-double. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Medomak Valley's Kollin Donlin is a force on the inside.
Medomak Valley's Kollin Donlin is a force on the inside. / 207 Productions/Jordan Matero

Ian Lawrence and Adam Maxwell, Yarmouth

The fourth-seeded Clippers upset No. 1 York 77-72 in overtime. Lawrence, a 6-4 senior forward, collected 19 points and 12 rebounds. Maxwell, a sophomore and also a 6-4 forward, posted a game-best 25 points.

The Clippers shot an impressive 25-30 from the free-throw line as a team, and Lawrence (9-9) and Maxwell (5-5) were perfect from the charity stripe.

Class B South Finals Schedule, Friday, Feb. 20 at the Portland Expo

Girls, 6 p.m., No. 2 Oceanside vs. No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester

Boys, 7:45 p.m., No. 4 Yarmouth vs. No. 2 Medomak Valley


Stream on WHOU.live (paid subscription required).

Published
