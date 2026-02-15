Buzzer-Beater Alert from Maine as Marshwood’s Natalie Lathrop Sinks Greely
Natalie Lathrop sure didn't want her high school hoops career to end Friday night.
The Marhswood High School (Eliot, Maine) senior guard nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 46-43 victory over Greely High School (Cumberland, Maine) Friday night at the Portland Expo in a Girls Class B South quarterfinal.
The No. 5 Hawks (14-5) trailed the No. 4 Rangers (13-6) by seven after the opening quarter, but ripped off a 20-7 second quarter to get back in the game.
Tied at 35 entering the final frame, Marshwood led by as much as six before an Avery Bush 3-pointer to tie it at 43 with less than three minutes to play.
A steal by Marshwood's Jolie Folger set up the final possession for the Hawks, and Lathrop hit the winner as time expired.
Lathrop totaled a game-high 17 points, Isabella Tice added 14 points and Folger collected 8 points and 9 rebounds.
Bush and Hannah Hussey scored 11 points apiece for Greely.
Marshwood plays top-seeded Gray-New Gloucester High School in the semifinal round Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. at the Portland Expo. The game will be streamed on WHOU.
