Maine high school football playoff brackets; Scores, MPA Updates
Maine high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 6 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight MPA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.
>>2024 Maine High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the Maine high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
CLASS A
South
(4) South Portland at (1) Thornton Academy
(3) Noble at (2) Bonny Eagle
North
(4) Windham at (1) Portland
(3) Bangor at (3) Lewiston
CLASS B
South
(4) Marshwood at (1) Kennebunk
(3) Massabesic at (2) Deering
North
(5) Messalonskee at (1) Falmouth
(3) Lawrence at (2) Cony
CLASS C
South
(4) York at (1) Fryeburg
(3) Leavitt at (2) Cape Elizabeth
North
(4) Oceanside at (1) Hermon
(3) Medomak Valley at (2) Nokomis
CLASS D
South
(5) Oak Hill at (1) Wells
(3) Dirigo at (2) Winthrop
North
(5) Old Town at (1) Foxcroft
(3) John Bapst Memorial at (2) Winslow
8-MAN LARGE
South
(4) MT. Ararat at (1) Camden Hills
North
(3) Lake Region at (2) Greely
8-MAN SMALL
South
(3) Sacopee Valley at (1) Old Orchard Beach
North
(2) Houlton at (1) Stearns
-- Andy Villamarzo