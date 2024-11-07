High School

Maine high school football playoff brackets; Scores, MPA Updates

Follow the 2024 MPA high school football playoff live; in-game scores, finals and instant bracket updates

Thornton Academy is the No. 1 high school football team in the state of Maine
Maine high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 6 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight MPA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.

Here are the Maine high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.

CLASS A

South

(4) South Portland at (1) Thornton Academy

(3) Noble at (2) Bonny Eagle

North

(4) Windham at (1) Portland

(3) Bangor at (3) Lewiston

CLASS B

South

(4) Marshwood at (1) Kennebunk

(3) Massabesic at (2) Deering

North

(5) Messalonskee at (1) Falmouth

(3) Lawrence at (2) Cony

CLASS C

South

(4) York at (1) Fryeburg

(3) Leavitt at (2) Cape Elizabeth

North

(4) Oceanside at (1) Hermon

(3) Medomak Valley at (2) Nokomis

CLASS D

South

(5) Oak Hill at (1) Wells

(3) Dirigo at (2) Winthrop

North

(5) Old Town at (1) Foxcroft

(3) John Bapst Memorial at (2) Winslow

8-MAN LARGE

South

(4) MT. Ararat at (1) Camden Hills

North

(3) Lake Region at (2) Greely

8-MAN SMALL

South

(3) Sacopee Valley at (1) Old Orchard Beach

North

(2) Houlton at (1) Stearns

