Maine high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Maine.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
Top 10 Maine high school softball rankings (5/27/2025)
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Maine, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Sunday, June 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Addison DeRoche, Cheverus
Leading the state's top team definitely merits having DeRoche top the list. The pitcher currently boasts a 7-0 record with a 0.17 ERA and 92 strikeouts. DeRoche is also batting a state-leading .724 and has belted six homers.
Kennedy Kimball, Windham
Kimball is another ace pitcher that's leading one of the state's top clubs as the Windham hurler, with her owning a 6-0 record with a 0.20 ERA and 78 strikeouts.
Natalie Simpson, Bucksport
There's a reason why Bucksport is undefeated and that's because of the terrific pitching of Simpson on the mound. The pitcher is currently 12-0 on the mound with an eye-popping 0.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts.
Shannah Parsons, Monmouth Academy
When the Mustangs entered the rankings this week, one player that has really stood out in Parsons. Monmouth Academy is 13-0 and Parsons has helped limit opponents to a mere 20 runs.
Jordyn MacKay, Belfast
MacKay has impressed on the mound through eleven appearances for Belfast, compiling a 10-1 record with a 1.44 earned run average and 101 strikeouts.
Emma Tripp, Bangor
When it comes down to top sophomore pitchers, there's little doubt that Tripp isn't one of the best in Maine. Tripp in 14 appearances has compiled a record of 10-4 with a 1.48 ERA and 100 strikeouts.
Bella McBrady, Gorham
There's several reasons why Gorham is one of the top teams in the state and McBrady on the mound certainly helps. The junior pitcher has struck out 77 batters along with a 2.66 ERA and owning a 10-4 record.
Natalie Stanwood, Narraguagus
The junior ace pitcher has been difficult to do much against when you're an opposing batter. Stanwood boasts a staggering 0.84 ERA and has struck out 134 batters this spring.
Jillian Robinson, Carrabec
Another sophomore that's really made a name for herself this season is Robinson for Carrabec. The sophomore pitcher is 9-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 48 strikeouts.
Bella Cirone, Washington Academy
When it comes down to striking out the opponent's batters, Cirone has been arguably the best in the state this season. Cirone is 7-3 with an impressive 1.06 earned run average and has fanned 143 batters in 66.1 innings of work.
