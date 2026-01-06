Vote: Who was the 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Team of the Year?
Each week there were many brilliant, stand-out collective performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, it is time to take a final look back at some of the best football programs from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was High School on SI's Team of the Year from the action-packed 2025 season.
We began by recognizing the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year recipients.
The impressive field is comprised of the seven powerhouse teams that won WIAA state championships this season.
There were hundreds of outstanding programs, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Teams are listed in alphabetical order and the final 2025 nominees were compiled using information provided by Bound.com, WFCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of outstanding programs)
Arrowhead (13-1)
The Warhawks defeated No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
It was the program's seventh state title and first since 2013.
Darlington (14-0)
The Redbirds defeated No. 10-ranked Edgar 42-18 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
It was the program's fifth state title and first since 1995.
Grafton (14-0)
The Black Hawks defeated No. 16-ranked Reedsburg 17-15 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
It was the program's third state title and first since 1982.
Kenosha St. Joseph (14-0)
The Lancers defeated No. 17-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
It was the first state title in program history.
Mayville (14-0)
The Cardinals defeated No. 13-ranked Northwestern 42-32 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
It was the second state title in program history and first since 1994.
West De Pere (14-0)
The Phantoms defeated No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
It was the third state title in program history and first since 2011.
Winneconne (14-0)
The Wolves defeated No. 14-ranked Little Chute 28-22 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.
It was the second state title in program history and first since 2013.
About Our Player/Team of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete or team will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com