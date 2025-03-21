Sean Green steps down as Portland (Maine) head football coach
One of Maine's top high school football head coaches has decided it is time to step away from the program.
Portland High School football program's X account announced Friday afternoon that Sean Green has stepped down as the Bulldogs' head football coach. In the post was a letter from Green addressing his resignation as Portland's lead man.
Down below is Green's letter in its entirety:
Portland Football Family,
In 2023, I had the incredible honor of being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Portland High School football program by Lance Johnson, our Athletic Director at the time.
From the very beginning, this opportunity to guide such a storied program has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I will be forever grateful to have had the chance to lead Portland Football, a place filled with tradition, pride, and exceptional young men.
I came into this role with a deep respect for the history of Portland Football, and I'm thankful to have inherited a program with such a rich foundation. From day one, our players, coaches, and support staff all bought into the vision, and together we set out with one goal in mind: to bring this program back to prominence. The dedication, hard work, and relentless drive from every member of this program allowed us to achieve that goal and more. In just two short years, we not only made it to two state championships but also brought home the first state title since 2002 this past season. That achievement is a testament to the perseverance and heart of our players, coaches, and the entire Portland community.
While the on-field success is something I'm immensely proud of, it is the relationships and the people I've met along the way that I will cherish most. From the players who gave their all every day, to the coaches who were there through every challenge, to the parents, boosters, and administrators, I feel incredibly lucky to have created lifelong bonds and friendships with so many wonderful individuals. Portland High School will always feel like a second home to me, and I will carry these memories with me always.
To our players, thank you for giving everything you had to this program. Your commitment, discipline, and passion have been unmatched, and you've been the driving force behind our success. Your focus on the process, and your dedication to creating a championship culture, has inspired me every single day. I've learned so much from each of you, and I'm proud to have been a part of your journey. Please remember, no matter where life takes you, your perspective is your power, and you have the ability to control your own destiny. I'll always be here for you, and I look forward to following your future successes.
To our coaches, thank you for your unwavering dedication to this program. You have been more than colleagues to me; you've become like brothers. Your passion, knowledge, and selflessness have helped make this program what it is today. I'm grateful for each of you and the bond we share.
To our administration, thank you for your continued support and belief in this program. A football team can only be successful when there's a strong partnership between the coaches, players, and administration, and I'm so thankful for your commitment to this program. Spencer Allen, I appreciate the trust and backing you've shown throughout this journey.
To our parents and boosters, your generosity, support, and commitment to our players have been truly remarkable. Your efforts go beyond the field, and I'm grateful for everything you've done to help elevate this program to new heights.
I would be remiss if I didn't personally thank outside r athletic trainer, Ryan Lucas. Ryan, your dedication to the well-being of our athletes has been exceptional, and I'm so thankful for the care and attention you've given to our team. You've played a crucial role in our success, and we couldn't have done it without you.
A very special thank you to my wife and best friend, Julia. Your unwavering support, patience, and understanding have made it possible for me to give everything I had to this program. I can't imagine doing this without you by my side, and I am so grateful for everything you've sacrificed along the way. You are the true backbone of this journey, and I love you more than
After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as the Head Football Coach of Portland High School.
Remember, no individual is bigger than the program. What we've built together will continue.
The players and coaches who come after me will carry this program forward, just as we've done, and continue to work toward even greater success.
Portland Football will always remain a special place, and it will always be successful because of the foundation we've laid together.
Thank you for the memories, the friendships, and the experiences I'll carry with me forever.
With gratitude and respect,
Coach Sean Green
Green, 33, quickly became one of the Pine Tree State's most successful head coaches as he led the Bulldogs this past 2024 season to its first state championship since 2002.
In taking over for Jason McLeod, Green compiled a record of 22-3 during his two seasons at the helm. The Bulldogs went 11-2 this past 2024 campaign, en route to defeating Thornton Academy, 35-14, for the Class A title.
Before taking the Portland job, Green was previously the head coach at Cape Elizabeth where he led the program to the Class C state championship in 2021.
