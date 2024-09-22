Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Maine starting the week of Aug. 30. The Maine regular season kicked off this past weekend with its third full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State continues to be the 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Portland Bulldogs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Thornton Academy (2-1)
Now that's more like it. The Trojans bounced back from their loss last week to Bedford (New Hampshire) but thrashing Windham, 54-14. Thornton Academy will gear up for Bonny Eagle this week.
2. Kennebunk (3-0)
The upset bug was in full effect around the state and Kennebunk nearly fell suspect to it. The Rams avoided getting upset, narrowly defeating Marshwood, 37-35.
3. Deering (3-0)
The Rams made sure they left no doubt in Week 3 as they took care of business against Leavitt, cruising to a 35-6 victory. Now they'll prepare for a matchup with Massabesic.
4. Noble (3-0)
Another team that made sure they didn't let their opponent feel like they could hang around was the Knights. Noble soundly defeated its foe Scarborough, 38-0.
5. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (3-0)
Another week and another strong showing for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale as they rolled to 3-0 with a 35-6 rout of Freeport. Next up they have Oak Hill on the road.
6. Wells (3-0)
The Warriors made sure they got to 3-0 as they demolished Lisbon/St. Dominic, 54-6. This week they'll hit the road and face Mountain Valley.
7. Lewiston (2-1)
It was a very close call in Week 3 for the Blue Devils as they escaped with a narrow 10-7 victory over Bangor. Lewiston has a doozy of a game this Friday against Portland.
8. South Portland (3-0)
The Red Riots came away with a solid victory last week to improve to 3-0, knocking off Oxford/Hills Buckfield. A home date against Windham is looming.
9. Falmouth (3-0)
Well take a look what a difference of a year can do for you. The Navigators a year ago went through a controversy of petitioning to have their head coach removed. Fast forward to now and a upset win over Cony and Spencer Emerson has done a very nice job so far.
10. Bonny Eagle (2-1)
A 14-8 upset win over previous No. 2 Portland, lands the Scots into the rankings this week.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports