Vote: Who is the Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 22, 2026
Maine completed the regional round of its state high school basketball tournament last week, the first go-around in the new classification system.
As the state finals approach this weekend, let's look back on the stars of postseason play and have you, the readers, decide who deserves the title as Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We looked at results from around the state and nominated 8 athletes for their tournament play across the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. All athletes will play in state finals.
Check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote. Voting closes on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Aden Jeffers, Fort Kent
Not only did the junior guard lift the Warriors to the C North title with a buzzer-beater, he posted a game-best 24 points for the third seed in knocking off top-ranked Caribou. Jeffers posted a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) in the semifinals and a near-double double (37 points, 9 rebounds) in the quarterfinals.
Mickey Fitzsimmons, Machias
The senior guard posted a game-best 20 points to lead the top-seeded Bulldogs to the D North title. He had 16 points and 9 rebounds in the semifinals and stuffed the stat sheet with 5 points , 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and a block in the quarterfinals.
Jack Fontaine, Maranacook
Teammate Ian Chilton hit the buzzer-beater to lead Black Bears to the C South title, but Fontaine provided consistent play throughout the tournament. The junior guard posted the following stat lines, in reverse chronologic order: 16 points, 4 steals; 26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; 28 points, 12 rebounds
Mason Pelletier, Easton
A superstar sophomore forward, Pelletier posted 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in the S North final. He had 34 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals in the semifinals. Pelletier erupted for 42 points, 5 assists and 9 steals in the quarterfinals.
Fisher Tewksbury, Valley
The school's all-time leading scorer, the senior posted double-doubles in every tournament game (16 points, 14 rebounds;12 points, 11 rebounds;12 points, 10 rebounds in reverse chronological order) en route to the S South crown.
Brady Atwater, Gardiner
A senior forward, Atwater led the Tigers to the B North title with 27 points, 6 rebound and 4 assists. He had 12 points in the semifinals and 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in the quarterfinals.
Nolan Ames, Camden Hills
The Windjammers won A North behind the senior standout guard's 21 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals in the regional final. The Colby College commit had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the semifinal and 26 points in the quarterfinals.
Ian Lawrence, Yarmouth
The 6-4 senior forward isn't flashy, but he's as consistent as they come. Lawrence posted 18 points and 6 rebounds to help the Clippers to the B North final. Yarmouth came back from a double-figure deficit in the regional finals behind his play (19 points, 12 rebounds, 9/9 free-throws). He had 13 points and 9 rebounds in the quarterfinals.
